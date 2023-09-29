The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Shop Local–The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market

Emma Duman, Photo EditorSeptember 29, 2023
Shop+Local%E2%80%93The+Tower+Grove+Farmers+Market
Emma Duman

The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market is a hub for local vendors within Saint Louis and surrounding areas. This local market launched in 2006 and has grown each year. Since 2006, the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market has expanded to areas outside of Tower Grove. There is the traditional Saturday market in Tower Grove, the Boulevard Market on Sundays in Richmond Heights, the Rockwell Beer Garden Market in Francis Park, and the Tuesday Market in Tower Grove. The market hosts 130 vendors weekly. These vendors range from fresh produce, baked goods, merchandise, art, and live music. There truly is something for everyone at the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1310
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Photo
Improv Music Trio
Improv Music Trio
Mardi Gras Pet Parade
Mardi Gras Pet Parade
Breast Cancer Awareness
Breast Cancer Awareness
Diwali Celebration
Diwali Celebration
Unews Staff Photographer Showcase
Unews Staff Photographer Showcase
SLU Celebrates Coming Out Day
SLU Celebrates Coming Out Day
About the Contributor
Emma Duman, Photography Editor
Emma Duman (she/her/hers) is a sophomore at Saint Louis University. She is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish on the pre-med track. Emma loves stepping outside of the (at times stressful) pre-med path by picking up her camera and photographing events on campus. In her free time, Emma enjoys making fun memories with friends & family, working out, and exploring what Saint Louis has to offer given she is originally from Omaha, NE.

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1310
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *