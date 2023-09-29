Shop Local–The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market

The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market is a hub for local vendors within Saint Louis and surrounding areas. This local market launched in 2006 and has grown each year. Since 2006, the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market has expanded to areas outside of Tower Grove. There is the traditional Saturday market in Tower Grove, the Boulevard Market on Sundays in Richmond Heights, the Rockwell Beer Garden Market in Francis Park, and the Tuesday Market in Tower Grove. The market hosts 130 vendors weekly. These vendors range from fresh produce, baked goods, merchandise, art, and live music. There truly is something for everyone at the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market

