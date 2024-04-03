The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

SLU Celebrates Holi

Nivindee Fernando, Staff PhotographerApril 3, 2024
Nivindee Fernando
A group of students playfully pose for the camera as they wait for special dance performances to commence.

On March 23, 2024, hundreds of SLU students gathered together to celebrate Holi, bringing one of the most revered festivals in India to St. Louis. According to event manager Dheeraj Chava, this year marks the second time that Holi was celebrated on SLU’s campus, with upwards of 1800 students present. The festival was held outside on the field between the ISE building and Tegeler Hall, starting at noon and continuing into the evening.

As per tradition, the celebration of Holi is filled with color, and Holi at SLU was not different. Many stations gave out vibrant Holi powder, traditionally known as gulal, and many students were seen playfully throwing powder at each other.

Alongside the festivities, this year’s Holi at SLU consisted of various dancing and singing performances, as well as live music. The festival was open to everyone, and throughout the evening, nothing but smiles could be seen.

Several students reach for more Holi powder at one of the many powder stations placed around the field.

