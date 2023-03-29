Improv+Music+Trio

Paige Fann (she/her/hers) is a sophomore at SLU majoring in Integrated Strategic Communication with a minor in Marketing. This is her second year with UNews, and is currently working as one of the Photo Editors. She began photography in high school, and has found learning her away around a camera to be a very rewarding experience. Her proudest accomplishment as a photographer was in 2020, when she got press credentials for a Bernie Sanders rally and was able to take pictures of him from 10ft away. She loves covering everything from sports and school events, to just taking pictures of friends and family. In her free time she loves finding outlets for creativity through art. She looks forward to another great year with the UNews.