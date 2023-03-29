Improv Music Trio
On Sunday March 26th, Saint Louis University hosted a concert of completely improvised music by some of St. Louis’ most well-known experimental musicians. The concert hosted two Trios. Trio One consisted of Greg Mills, Fred Tompkins, and Glen “Papa” Wright Jr. Mills is trained in classic piano performance and studied at The St. Louis Institute of Music. Tompkins is a jazz musician and composer, who performed on flute. Wright Jr. is formally a teacher at the St. Louis Conservatory andSchools for the Arts and performed on percussion. Trio Two consisted of Alex Cunningham, Damon Smith, and Joshua Weinstein. Cunningham is a improviser and visual artist based in St. Louis. He is pictured on violin. Smith is a bassist, improvisor and a teacher currently residing in St. Louis [pictured left on double bass]. Weinstein is a bassist, [pictured right on double bass].
