You’ll Be 87 and I’ll be 89…

Swifties Take on Sports – The Crossover No One was Expecting
Nora Kotnik, Sports EditorSeptember 30, 2023
Last weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were dominant from start to finish, achieving a final score of 41-10. 

While the game was electrifying, displaying commanding performances by various Chiefs players, the most exciting part of the game had to do with someone in the crowd. American singer, songwriter and cultural figure Taylor Swift was spotted in the stands on Sunday. It has been rumored that Swift and tight end Travis Kelce are dating, and her attendance seemed to confirm what fans were hoping for. Taylor was spotted wearing red amongst Chiefs fans and sitting with Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mom. 

Travis Kelce first admitted his interest in Taylor Swift back in July, saying in his podcast, “New Heights”, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.” Sadly, Kelce’s plan didn’t work out according to his intentions, but fans have assumed that Kelce and Swift have exchanged bracelets since then. 

Many Swifties are all for this relationship, loving it for Swift. Even Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had something to say. Mahomes said, “Yeah I met her, she’s really cool.” Travis Kelce himself made a statement earlier this week, saying that he has been “enjoying life and sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.” 

Taylor Swift’s impact on NFL Football is undeniable. NFL ECommerce expert said, “On Sunday, Travis Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players and saw nearly a 400% spike in sales on the NFL shop.” Her attendance has sparked excitement amongst both NFL fans and Swifites. 

Following the Chiefs’ 41-10 win, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a getaway car. Will this be Taylor Swift’s happily ever after? The Chiefs will be welcomed to New York when they face off against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 1 at MetLife Stadium.
Nora Kotnik, Sports Editor
Nora Kotnik (she/her/hers) is a sophomore field hockey student-athlete at SLU majoring in Social Work. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is one of the current Sports Editors for University News. She loves to read, write, and spend time staying active outdoors. Nora is ecstatic to be a member of the University News staff and looks forward to amplifying the voices and experiences of SLU students.

