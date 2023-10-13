Demands for Impeachment Roil SGA

SGA’s Former VP of International Affairs Resigns Alleges Threats and Ultimatums from President Govan
Byline photo of Sophia Brummond
Byline photo of Gabrielle Chiodo
Sophia Brummond and Gabrielle Chiodo
October 13, 2023
Photo by Gabrielle Chiodo
Photo by Gabrielle Chiodo

Nikolay Remizov resigned as Vice President of International Affairs on Wednesday. In a farewell speech during SGA’s Senate meeting, Remizov claimed that President Marquis Govan threatened Remizov with impeachment if Remizov chose not to temporarily resign. Remizov is now calling for Govan’s impeachment after allegedly receiving this unfair ultimatum.

The alleged ultimatum comes after Remizov reportedly screenshotted and sent a social media repost by Govan to the Jewish Student Association (JSA) group chat on GroupMe. The image Govan reposted on his personal Instagram account was of an Israeli tank with two people standing atop it waving a Palestinian flag. Accompanying the screenshot, Reminzov criticized Govan’s repost. “The voice of all students supporting a non-American position,” Remizov stated in the JSA GroupMe. 

The image posted by Marquis Govan provided by Nickolay Remizov

Remizov claims a student came to him about Govan and his social media postings regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. JSA e-board members say they did not instruct Remizov to confront Govan or investigate on their behalf. 

Govan denies any claims of threats or ultimatums and alleges the resignation came as the result of a mutual understanding. Govan did not comment on the reposting of this image, citing an ongoing SGA investigation into the matter. 

Story continues below advertisement

In response to some JSA student concerns about the image, Govan posted and responded to students in the JSA GroupMe, saying “I am sorry to hear that my thoughts or some things that I’ve said or posted may have offended folks here. I am always committed to listening, learning and gaining a greater understanding of your perspectives as your elected representative.” 

Govan continued his message by offering to host office hours to talk to any students who were upset by the image he reposted. “I did my office hours in Campus Ministry so that folks could come and talk to me; only a couple of people showed up. And conversations were great, actually,” Govan said in a phone interview with The University News.

Govan reached out to Remizov regarding the screenshot and statements Remizov made about Govan’s social media activity in the JSA GroupMe. According to texts reportedly sent from Govan to Remizov that The University News obtained, Govan stated that Remizov’s actions were “appalling.” Govan continues in the alleged texts to Remizov, “This type of behavior is intolerable and I don’t know why you thought it was acceptable. We need to set up a meeting.”

On Oct. 10, Remizov brought Anastasiya-Mariya Tucheva, a Senator for International Students, to attend the meeting with him. But Govan reportedly insisted on meeting alone, Tucheva claimed.“To ensure transparency, he [Remizov] asked me to accompany him to document the discussions. However, Marquis insisted on meeting VP Remizov alone, which was concerning,” Tucheva said. 

Tucheva received a phone call from Remizov during the meeting and could hear the conversation for about 2 minutes. “It was evident that Marquis was presenting an ultimatum to him,” Tucheva said.

According to Remizov, Govan first insisted that Remizov resign or face impeachment on the grounds that Remizov’s actions in the JSA GroupMe were unacceptable. Govan then allegedly came up with another proposition. Govan reportedly stated that Remizov could resign and then be reinstated after one week, according to Remizov. 

Govan denies giving any sort of one-week ultimatum. Texts reportedly between Govan and Remizov include Remizov referencing the one week period but Govan denies he had knowledge of this agreement.  

“He agreed to resign and he was offered the ability to return to the organization once he worked things out. The texts he unethically shared show my confusion at why he tried to take a one week sabbatical when that’s now what we talked about and I explicitly had made clear to him when that was not possible,” Govan said. 

Govan also denies any allegations of threats made to Remizov of impeachment or expulsion though Remizov cited these in his resignation speech. 

“None of that [allegations of threats] is true. I also think a part of a layer is that one of the common machinations of anti-Black racism is to always construe Black men as being aggressive, unruly and threatening, and I think it’s unfortunate that that has been weaponized to characterize me in a way because of an individual’s personal grievances,” Govan said. “I think that’s history, but I don’t think he gets to lie about what took place or what happened.”

Despite Remizov’s statements, Govan claims he has made attempts to represent and listen to students of all beliefs. “I have been in conversations with JSA and MSA [Muslim Student Association] because I knew from the beginning it was important for us to be having a conversation. My understanding is Campus Ministry is working on ways that we can constructively have conversations about it,” Govan said. 

Still, Remizov and Tucheva are concerned about Govan’s reported behavior. 

“The recent events involving Vice President Remizov have deeply affected me. His interactions with Marquis have raised some alarming concerns,” Tucheva said. “VP Remizov had always made an effort to keep me updated, and he believed that a meeting with Marquis would help find a resolution.” 

After the SGA Senate meeting on Wednesday, Remizov posted a message on his personal Instagram calling for Govan’s impeachment. “The SGA President, who should be the voice of all students, is breaking down the Jesuit ideas and mission of the university. The one who truly deserves impeachment is President Marquis Govan,” Remizov’s post said. 

“It’s not impossible to call for impeachment either. To call for it you need a minimum of 60% of the Senate to vote for it [impeachment], and I’m pretty sure the senators who support this have already passed that percentage,” Remizov said during his interview with The University News. 

Govan does not see any grounds for his own impeachment. “There’s nothing that reaches the form of impeachment because what he said was not true. I believe he knows what he said was not true,” Govan said. 

The allegations made by Remizov, his resignation and the call for the impeachment of Govan are under investigation by the Committee for Internal Affairs in SGA. 

“For anyone who knows, I am quite literally a pacifist. I would never threaten anyone. That is ridiculous to me,” Govan said. 

Due to the ongoing nature of events, Vice President of Communications and Internal Affairs Ryan Tisdale declined an official comment. 

This article has been edited to reflect JSA e-board’s position. 

8
View Comments (8)
Donate to The University News
$1310
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Dr. Karla Scott (left) and Dr. Bedelia Richards (right) speak about racism in higher education after Richards lecture.
Dr. Bedelia Richards Discusses Institutional Racism in Higher Education at RaceTalk Lecture
Student Political Groups Gear Up for 2024 Election
Student Political Groups Gear Up for 2024 Election
Courtesy of Manisha Ramakrishna
Graduate Students bound for SLU Denied Entry, Barred for Five Years
Student tenants say the Coronado Place and Towers Apartments has poor management and safety concerns. (Abby Campbell / The University News)
Student Tenants Raise Concerns about the Coronado
Photo by Evie Ngyuen
SLU Hospital Nurses Give Notice for One-Day Strike
Photo by Evie Ngyuen
SLU Hospital Nurses Vote to Authorize Strike Amid Lack of Contract and Staff shortages
About the Contributor
Sophia Brummond, Copy Editor

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1310
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (8)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • M

    MaisamOct 13, 2023 at 11:07 pm

    It is pretty clear that some people are threatened by Anti Ziontist point of view and to speak the truth of the opressed.. there is no one singular position of America, are you new to this nation? there is many different positions and perspectives in issues as minor as pizza toppings and to as important as reproductive rights, and gun rights. The students have picked Marquiz as president for his perspectives positions and opinions. Suddenly we are calling him to not voice his first amendment?

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331889
  • T

    TolkunbekOct 13, 2023 at 10:11 pm

    Nikolay Remizov’s decision to resign speaks to his integrity and commitment to standing up for his beliefs. The situation presented seems to be a complex interplay of personal actions, social media postings, and alleged threats. Regardless of the different accounts of what transpired, it’s evident that Remizov felt compelled to voice his concerns and take actions he deemed appropriate. This level of conviction and dedication to representing students’ interests and maintaining the Jesuit mission of the university is commendable. Everyone should be encouraged to engage in transparent conversations and seek understanding in such challenging situations.

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331888
  • D

    DavidOct 13, 2023 at 9:52 pm

    I support you Remizov!!!! Based on the comments I see here, 1 person is typing all this negative comments. They even did not showing their names. some commentaries in support of Marquis were written around the same time. Many students know Remizov as an honest person, as an active student on campus, I support him like most of my friends, Marquis did not even comment on any of the messages that he wrote to Remizov, Marquis was just trying to say that this is all discrimination without showing any evidence when I saw everything , evidence from other students that Remizov is right. Nikolay Remizov SLU and Students with you!!

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331887
  • A

    AnonymousOct 13, 2023 at 8:40 pm

    Shame on you all for taking away the voice and freedom of speech of Govan. When did supporting an oppressed group of people become problematic? Are we forced to pick the side that America is happy with? Is SLU proud to support the genocide of the Palestinian people? The fact that this was even investigated is disgusting. Have some humanity or at least pretend to for Gods sake. Stand strong Govan and thank you for standing up for the oppressed people. You are making us all proud. I’m ashamed to have graduated from an institution that supports mass genocide and the killing of innocent children.

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331884
  • A

    AnonymousOct 13, 2023 at 8:05 pm

    “The voice of all students supporting a non-American position”. How disappointing and incredibly incorrect statement. What is an American position to you? Supporting genocide and occupation? We are proposing impeachment to someone who doesn’t support that? A President who doesn’t support genocide and occupation? Backwards and abhorrent.

    Even more disheartening that we as a school have allowed a fellow student to get this far over an Instagram post and unsupported claims. Freedom of speech exists for a reason, now thats an American position.

    Keep fighting Marquis, you are supported more than you know.

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331881
    • A

      AnonymousOct 13, 2023 at 8:13 pm

      Agreed. As a student at SLU, I feel as though freedom of speech is no longer valued within the student community. If someone’s repost of a caption less image can place them under scrutiny, where do we draw the line…

      Reply
      https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331882
  • A

    AnonymousOct 13, 2023 at 7:37 pm

    Govan has every right to voice his opinion, both implicitly and explicitly. I can’t believe someone launched an Investigation over a story post, a post without text at that. If you feel threatened by an image. I’m not sure what to tell you.

    To Marquis, continue to be outspoken. Do not let others push you into a corner. You have every right to express your thoughts on the situation.

    To those calling this “an unAmerican position” that is abhorrent. In this country, we value the freedom of expression, and we Americans are NOT a monolith. There is no such thing as an American position… everyone has a right to pick sides- regardless of their nationality. You calling someone defense of Palestinians an unAmerican position mean you position yourself on the side of colonialism and apartheid. Shame on you.

    Reply
    https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331880
    • A

      AnonymousOct 13, 2023 at 8:46 pm

      I’m confused what an American position even means… if America had one opinion on everything we wouldn’t have a democracy and we wouldn’t have the rights we do today. If an American position means supporting open air prisons, genocide, starvation, and murder then none of us want to be called American.

      Reply
      https://unewsonline.com/2023/10/demands-for-impeachment-roil-sga/#comment-331885