A Comprehensive Guide to Christmas in St. Louis

(Kaia Monaco/ The University News)

With Christmas right around the corner, everyone is looking for a way to celebrate the season. From light displays to holiday menus and seasonal activities, the options can be overwhelming. In a lively city like St. Louis, there are more ways to enjoy the holiday fun than one could imagine. Here is a guide to the best Christmas activities around St. Louis.

The Garden Glow

Every Christmas season since 2012, the Missouri Botanical Garden transforms into a massive light display. Over one million lights illuminate a mile-long path through the garden. On this path, there are light tunnels, glowing trees, lanterns, Christmas trees and plentiful photo opportunities. Christmas music plays in the background for the entirety of the walk, making the event feel right out of a holiday movie. There are also multiple snack options, including s’mores, pies, candy canes and even cocktails for the older participants. Tickets for The Garden Glow are $24 and up through Dec. 14, with tickets on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays being only $22. The nighttime-only event will continue through Jan. 6.

Christmas Pop-Ups

One of the best parts about Christmas is the food, and St. Louis does not disappoint. With multiple pop-up bars and restaurants, there are interesting places you can make time for this season. Starting at historic Union Station in downtown St. Louis, the usual Train Shed restaurant was transformed into the Sleigh Shed, with extravagant decor, ornaments covering the ceiling and plenty of Christmas lights. The traditional menu is given a festive twist, offering themed cocktails and food options for all. Another pop-up to pay is Up On The Rooftop at the Three Sixty rooftop lounge downtown, next to the Gateway Arch. This event is only open to 21-year-olds. With extreme decor and eccentric cocktails, like the polar espresso martini or the seasick crocodile, this is the perfect place to have fun this holiday season.

Ice Skating in Forest Park

Nestled within Forest Park is the Steinberg Skating Rink, beloved by many St. Louisans. Known as the largest outdoor ice skating rink in the Midwest, there is plenty of space for all kinds of skaters, both young and old, beginner and advanced. The rink requires tickets to be purchased beforehand for $10, plus an additional charge of $6 to rent skates. Skaters reserve their tickets online for a certain date and time, but can stay as long as they like, or until closing time at 10 p.m. The rink reopened on Nov. 17 and will continue operating all the way through Mar. 3, 2024. As a classic holiday activity, ice skating is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, but be sure to wear layers.

The Holiday Market at City Foundry

As a hub for local vendors and restaurants, the City Foundry STL is the perfect place to shop locally this holiday season. Even better, the popular new spot will be hosting a holiday market multiple weekends throughout December. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, the holiday market will showcase collections from Joya, Golden Gems, May’s Place STL and over 100 other local businesses lined up on Foundry Way. Less than a ten-minute walk from SLU campus, this event is a great way for students to indulge in some holiday shopping. The area will be decorated with lights, greenery, heaters and live music, as well as festive food and drinks, to make for a pleasant holiday shopping experience.

Christmas on the Quad

A well-known event to most SLU students is Christmas on the Quad, celebrated every year in early December. This year, the event is scheduled for Dec. 9 and will feature inflatables, fire pits and the annual tree-lighting ceremony led by SLU President Fred P. Pestello. There will also be multiple food trucks and a hot chocolate bar. Students are asked to register for the event no later than Dec. 7. The festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the tree lighting starting at 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles Christmas Traditions

About 30 minutes outside of St. Louis is the St. Charles Christmas Traditions celebration. Historic St. Charles is a brick-lined street with dozens of small businesses, bakeries and restaurants. Every year at Christmastime, the entire area is decorated for the season and hosts multiple attractions. There are storytellers and live actors recounting famous Christmas legends, as well as carolers, a tree lighting ceremony and festive treats. The little shops and homemade baked goods give the area the feel of a quaint town in the 1800s, which is only enhanced by the Christmas decorations.