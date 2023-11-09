The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Drummer G-Flip Takes on Delmar Hall

MC Pavlick, Senior WriterNovember 9, 2023
Drummer+G-Flip+Takes+on+Delmar+Hall
Abby

Though a queer music icon for several years, drummer and singer-songwriter G-Flip’s latest beats took the charts by storm with the release of their album “DRUMMER.” The same week as its Aug. 11 debut, the new album reached number one on Billboard’s Australia Albums.  

“DRUMMER” is an emotionally expansive album with a heavy emphasis on drums. G’s music navigates the tropes of young love to the intricacies of the queer experience. Songs like “Good Enough,” “Love Hurts”  and “Australia” are slower and sweet, with the latter characterizing the all too familiar wonderings of how an ex is doing. While some albums, like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” seem to focus on a single relationship, and perhaps explosive ending, “DRUMMER” covers years of G’s relationships. “I made ‘DRUMMER’ over the course of four years so a lot of songs are really old or about previous relationships. The song that is about my current life is definitely ‘Be Your Man.’ It’s a cheeky little love song,” said G. 

When G says cheeky, they mean it. “Be Your Man” is relatively PG, but others like “Rough” and “Baked” are the passionate queer pop hits one ever knew they needed. G’s performances are just like their music – simultaneously raunchy, sentimental and lovey. G is currently on their first U.S. tour, which brought them to St. Louis’s Delmar Hall on Oct. 12. 

Miki Ratsula opened with songs from their new album “i’ll be fine if i want to,” which both celebrates transgender life and gives voice to the pain that so many individuals experience as a result of transphobia. Following Ratsula’s performance, G started with a mesmerizing drum solo showcasing their impressively energetic stage performance throughout the concert. If not pounding beats on the drums, G danced across the stage every chance they got.   

G’s music was not the only celebration of queerness; they were outspoken about their gratitude for the queer community between sets, affirming the enduring struggle for acceptance and equality the queer community faces. This affirmation is a significant part of G’s creative signature. Music is just one of many cultural art forms often excluding queer artists, a tell of how systemic biases limit representation. G’s presence as a nonbinary artist is powerful, providing the visibility that they did not experience as a kid. When asked about this transformation, G said “It’s pretty surreal. Growing up, I really wish I had a role model that looked like me that made me feel like there was a place for me in the world. When I look out into the audience of shows and see little kids who are dressed just like me, I get really emotional. If I make just one kid believe in themselves and feel seen, then I’m happy.”

Story continues below advertisement

G’s gratitude and love for their fans was clear in their performance. Between songs they were constantly engaged with the crowd, even dancing with the crowd offstage and bringing a young child up on stage to say hello. Behind their rock-and-roll persona, G has an endearing, heartwarming charm. Their sick beats, electrifying stage presence, and unwavering devotion to queer visibility make them a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Courtesy of Chris Hays
Spotlighting Future Focus
Unsettling Short Stories to Read This Autumn
Are Long Movies the New Blockbuster Norm?
(Siri Chevuru / The University News)
Highlights from the Chicago International Film Festival
Four Books Every Woman Should Read in Her Twenties
Four Books Every Woman Should Read in Her Twenties
St. Louis Art Spots
St. Louis Art Spots
About the Contributor
MC Pavlick, Fundraising Chair
MC Pavlick (she/her/hers) is a senior majoring in Public Health, with a minor in Urban Poverty Studies specializing in Healthcare. Originally from Cincinnati, OH, she currently serves as the Fundraising Chair for UNews. In her free time, MC loves to cook, make pottery, and check out local art shows.

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *