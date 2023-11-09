Drummer+G-Flip+Takes+on+Delmar+Hall

Though a queer music icon for several years, drummer and singer-songwriter G-Flip’s latest beats took the charts by storm with the release of their album “DRUMMER.” The same week as its Aug. 11 debut, the new album reached number one on Billboard’s Australia Albums.

“DRUMMER” is an emotionally expansive album with a heavy emphasis on drums. G’s music navigates the tropes of young love to the intricacies of the queer experience. Songs like “Good Enough,” “Love Hurts” and “Australia” are slower and sweet, with the latter characterizing the all too familiar wonderings of how an ex is doing. While some albums, like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” seem to focus on a single relationship, and perhaps explosive ending, “DRUMMER” covers years of G’s relationships. “I made ‘DRUMMER’ over the course of four years so a lot of songs are really old or about previous relationships. The song that is about my current life is definitely ‘Be Your Man.’ It’s a cheeky little love song,” said G.

When G says cheeky, they mean it. “Be Your Man” is relatively PG, but others like “Rough” and “Baked” are the passionate queer pop hits one ever knew they needed. G’s performances are just like their music – simultaneously raunchy, sentimental and lovey. G is currently on their first U.S. tour, which brought them to St. Louis’s Delmar Hall on Oct. 12.

Miki Ratsula opened with songs from their new album “i’ll be fine if i want to,” which both celebrates transgender life and gives voice to the pain that so many individuals experience as a result of transphobia. Following Ratsula’s performance, G started with a mesmerizing drum solo showcasing their impressively energetic stage performance throughout the concert. If not pounding beats on the drums, G danced across the stage every chance they got.

G’s music was not the only celebration of queerness; they were outspoken about their gratitude for the queer community between sets, affirming the enduring struggle for acceptance and equality the queer community faces. This affirmation is a significant part of G’s creative signature. Music is just one of many cultural art forms often excluding queer artists, a tell of how systemic biases limit representation. G’s presence as a nonbinary artist is powerful, providing the visibility that they did not experience as a kid. When asked about this transformation, G said “It’s pretty surreal. Growing up, I really wish I had a role model that looked like me that made me feel like there was a place for me in the world. When I look out into the audience of shows and see little kids who are dressed just like me, I get really emotional. If I make just one kid believe in themselves and feel seen, then I’m happy.”

G’s gratitude and love for their fans was clear in their performance. Between songs they were constantly engaged with the crowd, even dancing with the crowd offstage and bringing a young child up on stage to say hello. Behind their rock-and-roll persona, G has an endearing, heartwarming charm. Their sick beats, electrifying stage presence, and unwavering devotion to queer visibility make them a force to be reckoned with in the industry.