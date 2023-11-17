Hidden Streaming Gems Released This Year

As the end of the year nears, many people are beginning to look back at the films that were released to assess how the year was, make lists of their favorites, and even predict the award-winners. Most of the big movie headlines surrounded tentpole theatrical releases, like the endlessly popular “Barbenheimer” and Martin Scorsese’s return to the screen with “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Not only have some gems released in theaters, so too has the streaming machine chugged along all year, pumping out everything from tedious content to borderline masterpieces. As finals approach and everyone could use a night in, it’s time to take a look at some of this year’s highlights that have not received the buzz they deserve.

“Nimona”

Netflix

Apart from being the entire reason this article was written, “Nimona” is a golden example of how Netflix has no idea what it has. This animated 2023 adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, is both one of the best works of animation of the year and one of the best movies, full stop. It is a beautiful and emotional journey of two outcasts learning to lean on each other while they fight back against the society that disgraced them. Impactful, enjoyable and hilarious, this movie is one that should not be missed.

“Passages”

Mubi

“Passages,” Ira Sachs’s new movie sees its leads, Franz Rogowski, Ben Wishaw and Adèle Exarchopoulos, tangled up in a torrid love affair centering around an egotistical filmmaker’s (played by Rogowski) impulses. In a tight 90-minutes this film not only puts the “no sex scenes in movies” to bed with the most compelling and narratively weighty sex scenes since “Drive My Car” in 2021, but also makes the viewer reevaluate their relationship with relationships. The film is an exciting, turbulent and toxic journey.

“They Cloned Tyrone”

Netflix

Another example of Netflix dropping the ball, “They Cloned Tyrone” brings John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx together as a hilarious and chaotic trio exploring a government conspiracy beneath their neighborhood. It watches like a mix of “The Nice Guys” and “Sorry to Bother You,” which is to say wacky, hilarious, and in the end surprisingly poignant. It is an endlessly good time with some of the most gorgeous people to grace the screen doing their rendition of “Attack the Block.”

“The Killer”

Netflix

David Fincher’s (“Fight Club,” “Gone Girl”) newest movie is just now exiting its festival run and limited theatrical release to be served unceremoniously on, once again, Netflix. This exciting and grating thriller follows a tenacious and idiosyncratic Michael Fassbender playing a hitman who sets on an international manhunt following a botched hit. While Netflix’s compression will likely remove some of its gorgeous framing and composition and at-home speakers likely will not do the endlessly gritty and discomfiting Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score justice, this is still a top-of-the-line feature with one of the best fight scenes of the year. The easy-to-follow globe-trotting journey lends itself to dive into the psyche of a morally debased individual.

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

Hulu

Let’s get political. Ecoterrorism has been on everyone’s minds as of late. While “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” does not actually walk you through the details of blowing up a pipeline, it does function as what is effectively an incredibly intense and tightly constructed heist movie. Who does not love a solid heist story that has strong and completely unhidden overtones of radicality and inspiring action? Thrilling, intense, and unapologetically political, viewers who missed it in theaters can now watch it on Hulu.

“Theater Camp”

Hulu

It is hard to say whether anyone really expected this movie to be good, but it is surprisingly a gem. Likely the funniest movie this year outside of Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms,” the directorial debut of Molly Gordon (“Booksmart,” “Shiva Baby”) and Nick Lieberman has more cackle-worthy one-liners than anything in recent memory. While this should be seen in theaters whilst sitting directly behind a group of four clearly non-recovered theater kids who are not afraid to “mmhmm” loudly, it will be equally as fun in a dorm room on movie night.