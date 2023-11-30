SLU+Dance+Marathon+2023

On Nov. 18, 2023, Saint Louis Dance Marathon hosted their main event. Dance Marathon is a student led philanthropic movement that raises awareness and collects monetary donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. During their main events, Dance Marathon teams around the country honors patients from local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. These patients are given a special title. They are known as Miracle Ambassadors. This year Saint Louis Dance Marathon honored six special patients as their Miracle Ambassadors. Their names are Jack, Easton, Ollie, Logan and Michael. During their main event, each of these Miracle Ambassadors and their families got on stage and shared their journey at our Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals here in Saint Louis. After several highlights of dance teams on campus and several fun fundraising activities, the Dance Marathon team revealed their fundraising grand total. As each member flipped their sign, the team announced that this year they raised $34,012.13 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

