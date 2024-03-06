The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Celebrating Black History Month: brunch event at High Low Cafe

Sana'a AbouantounMarch 6, 2024
Sana’a Abouantoun

On Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the High Low Cafe on 3301 Washington Ave. hosted a Black History Month celebration biscuit brunch event in collaboration with Left Bank Books, Spitta’s and Scribes Writer’s Group and the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. 

Included in the brunch was a brisket focused menu, spoken word poetry by Black poets on their life experiences and the importance of liberation, and book pop-ups. The free event welcomed everyone. 

Jared C. Lewis, who describes himself as a lyricist, was one of the numerous Black authors who performed his poetry on stage at The High Low at around 11 A.M. and is photographed here. Lewis also has a published poetry collection book titled “Quarantine Chronicles” which was published in 2021.

