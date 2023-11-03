The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

UNews Fall Photography Contest

November 3, 2023

We are so excited to announce the winners of our fall photography contest! Our first winner is Nadia Abusoud. Below is her submission.

Nadia Abusoud

“This is a photo of a beautiful woman who put on her own makeup for a fun photoshoot we did in Forest Park. She created the headpiece herself! This was taken around the time of day of the dead.” -Nadia Abusoud

Our second winner is Lowella Elliott. Below is her submission.

Lowella Elliott

“Miniature horse laying in hay at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival.”

Stay tuned for our next photo contest for a chance for your photography to be highlighted!
