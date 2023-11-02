Unsettling Short Stories to Read This Autumn

While Halloween is often associated with all things supernatural, many people are inclined towards generally creepy media with subtle harrowing themes during the fall. Embrace the creepy autumnal spirit with these four unsettling short stories.

“The Lady Maid’s Bell” by Edith Wharton

In this gothic ghost story, Alice Hartley takes a job as a lady-maid, yet is confused by what awaits her at the house: a mystery about the women who took the job before her and an odd insistence from her employer to neglect the traditional bells used to ring for maids. The story also explores the unhappy domestic dynamics of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, which can be scary in their own right.

This story has the intrigue and thrill of classic gothic novels, such as “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte, but in a condensed length. You will be hooked from the narrator’s first glimpse of a strange woman who she insists was not a figment of her imagination, to the ominously unraveling history of the strange, and perhaps haunted, house.

“The Bloody Chamber” by Angela Carter

Although this is technically a short story collection, each story is unsettling in its own unique way. This collection explores many disturbing themes, such as the grotesqueness of girlhood and menstruation, strange and creepy dynamics between men and women and more traditional hallmarks of gothic fiction. Moreover, each of these stories takes inspiration from fairy tales and folktales, twisting classic narratives in deeply grim and innovative ways.

You may read any one of the short stories on their own, but Carter’s writing is so captivating, that I am positive you will want to read more. My personal favorites include the titular story, “Wolf-Alice” and “The Lady of the House of Love.”

“The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson

If you read this one in high school, I can guarantee it has stuck with you to this day.

In a fictional American town, the people eagerly gather for the yearly lottery. During this ritual, Jackson explores the consciences of the townsfolk and the various dynamics and rivalries among the people before the actual, and disturbing, purpose of the lottery is revealed.

Ultimately, the story is an unnerving look into mob and crowd culture, and the violence people will recklessly ensue upon each other, innocent or not. While this story is a classic, fans of “The Lottery” would also enjoy her connection, “The Lottery and Other Short Stories,” which features more creepy, psychologically compelling works.

“Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” by Joyce Carol Oates

Connie is a fifteen-year-old coming of age, enjoying the company of her friends, the freedom of being young and the attention of various men. However, when she attracts the attention of an unknown suitor who shows up unannounced to her house, Connie is trapped in an unfortunate situation.

The story is inspired by murders committed in Tucson, Arizona by Charles Schmid in the ‘60s. Connie’s tragic story is creepy yet provides valuable commentary on the predatory nature of girlhood and gaining sexual awareness. Moreover, the story is a chilling historical snapshot into carefree parenting of the ‘60s and ‘70s, which leaves girls especially vulnerable to unfavorable circumstances.