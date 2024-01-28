The+Good+Place+Actor+Jameela+Jamil+talks+disability+justice+at+SLU

SLU’s Great Issues Committee hosted Jameela Jamil, who stars as Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place, as their first guest speaker of the year.

Jamil, who has a disability called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome or EDS affecting connective tissue like the skin and joints, advocates for more accommodation and visibility for those with disabilities.

On Jan. 25, Jamil spoke to over 100 students about disability justice. She highlighted a notable gap in the conversation surrounding disability.

“I think that we made so much progress in the world, and media and my industry when it comes to race and gender, but that no one wants to have the disability conversation,” Jamil said.

Jamil emphasized the importance of having a conversation on disability and said she believes the acting industry is “an increasingly welcoming space,” but that more representation is needed.

“I care deeply for those who are fighting these invisible struggles and who are treated as if they are a burden when actually they’re some of the strongest people that will ever be,” Jamil said.

She was diagnosed with EDS at 9. Jamil has been using her platform to promote a healthier perception of disabilities.

In her closing remarks, Jamil pointed out the significance of health and warned students about the dangers of hustle culture.

“Hustle culture is death,” Jamil said. “Be very wary of anyone who is telling you to risk your health or your time with friends or telling you to sleep later. This idea that discipline has to be just brutal, and relentless and agonizing is so so ill in my opinion.”

Thiané Diop, a junior majoring in finance, said she applauds Jamil’s bold advocacy.

“She talks about women’s rights and everything and it’s really good coming from a brown person, ’cause you don’t really see a lot of brown activists,” Diop said.

Jamil’s “powerful” words resonated with Karim Lakhani, a freshman majoring in data science.

“She was talking about the mental health things, like really focusing on yourself and not finding validation from others, but from within,” Lakhani said. “I feel like there’s times when I’m looking outwards and not inwards. It kinda gave me time to reflect on my own actions as well.”

The Great Issues Committee, a chartered student organization at SLU, aims to promote dialogue among students on current social issues by inviting public figures. Students can also participate in a raffle for a meet-and-greet with the speakers.

“We try to pick people who are particularly passionate about social justice, or public speaking,” Kate Schaefer, senior and chair of GIC said. “Our mission with GIC is to bring important conversations to SLU’s campus.”

In 2023, GIC brought Coco Jones, Tan France and Brenda Song.

GIC determines which speakers to invite and Schaefer said it mainly depends on the committee’s budget. Each speaker’s cost varies between $30,000-$90,000, she said.