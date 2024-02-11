SLUdents take off for the fourth university wide Wellness Day

Shah Shamsipour, Staff Writer
February 11, 2024
Students decorated the sidewalks outside Simon Recreation Center with chalk during their Wellness Day on Feb. 9 (Shah Shamsipour / The University News)
Students decorated the sidewalks outside Simon Recreation Center with chalk during their Wellness Day on Feb. 9 (Shah Shamsipour / The University News)
Shah Shamsipour

Students dedicated their Friday to wellness while enjoying the day off.

For SLU’s fourth Wellness Day, the university arranged 10 events ranging from an art creation station to gardening. The first wellness day was instituted in the 2022-2023 academic year to address a growing need for mental health care following the loss of two students to suicide. 

President, Dr. Fred Pestello, meets therapy dogs during SLU’s wellness day in Pius Library. (The University News / Shah Shamsipour) (Shah Shamsipour)

Bridget Curran, a graduate assistant with the Division of Student Development, helped organize and facilitate the Mardi Gras table in front of the Simon Rec Center. Students created beaded bracelets and colored in drawings.

“We just wanted to give students the opportunity to de-stress with art and enjoy the nice weather,” Curran said.

Story continues below advertisement

On the other end of the Mardi Gras wellness event, Dominic Taylor, a freshman majoring in health science, playfully crossed out his friend’s chalk art that read “CR7 is the goat,” referring to famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Taylor said he was happy to get more sleep and enjoy his lunch without any time restrictions.

In the Pius XII Memorial Library, students gathered for a meet and greet with SLU President Fred Pestello. They chatted and took pictures with Pestello until two therapy dogs from Duo Dog stole the show. Sarah McManus, a freshman studying nursing, played with Doug the dog as a way to unwind during wellness day. 

“It was very relaxing,” McManus said. “The weather was so nice, and the dogs in the library were fun, and we ran into Freddie P [A term of endearment used among SLU students for president, Fred Pestello].”

Her friend Anna Stoeckel, a freshman majoring in occupational therapy, said she enjoyed her time building a stuffed unicorn at the Stuff-A-Critter event in the Busch Student Center. 

Students Anna Stoeckel (left) and Sarah McManus (right) pose on West Pine with their stuffed animal friends provided by Student Activities Board (The University News / Shah Shamsipour)

“It was perfect timing,” Stoeckel said of the wellness day. “Right in between a bunch of tests.”

A dozen students and some faculty attended the Seed SLU event next to Wuller Hall. They learned how to repurpose plastic bottles and containers into mini greenhouses with various plants such as Morning Glory and thyme. They will be replanted into the garden after they grow.

SLU’s Wilderness Adventure Club enjoyed the warm weather on their Wellness Day (The University News/ Shah Shamsipour) (Shah Shamsipour)

On the other side of the campus in front of DuBourg Hall, the SLU Wilderness Adventure Club enjoyed a picnic in the springlike breeze.

While others attended various activities, some students like sophomore Devante McFarlane, were relieved to catch up on their assignments while enjoying the near-60-degree weather.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
A technical glitch compromosied the safety of residents living on Spring Halls fourth floor.
Technical glitch allowed all student ID cards to open rooms on a Spring Hall floor
Snow Day Zoom Scandal
Campus dining card update causes confusion
OccupySLU hosts sit-in at campus Starbucks in support of Gaza ceasefire
OccupySLU hosts sit-in at campus Starbucks in support of Gaza ceasefire
The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil talks disability justice at SLU
The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil talks disability justice at SLU
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz speaks at Saint Louis Universitys 12th annual tribute for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18.(Aditya Gunturu / The University News)
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, shares the value of learning self-love at MLK tribute event
More in Uncategorized
Corey Seager (SS) of the Texas Rangers hitting a game-tying home run in game one of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 27, 2023 (Photo Courtesy of FOX Sports.
Like Clockwork: Examining 2023 MLB’s Game-Changing Rules
Celebrating Our Fall Sports
Eighteen candles are displayed on a table at a vigil hosted by the Jewish Student Association on Oct. 18.
Some Jewish Students at SLU Feel Isolated, Unwelcome
AI Art is No Evil Boogeyman, but a Tool
AI Art is No Evil Boogeyman, but a Tool
SLU Swim and Dive Earn Third at the Phoenix Fall Classic
SLU Swim and Dive Earn Third at the Phoenix Fall Classic
From Player, to Coach
From Player, to Coach

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *