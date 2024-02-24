Alchemy Dance Workshop & Cypher Event

In celebration of Black History Month, Alchemy Dance STL and SLU’s office of Diversity and Innovate Community Engagement hosted the Alchemy Workshop and Cypher event in the Center for Global Citizensip on Feb 9. The event showcased different Black dance styles and honored several Black creatives in the dance community, and featured exhibition battles, freestyle dance jams known as cyphers and music by DJ Spliffy Flacko. Honors and awards were given to Tonya Reed, MJay, D’Ron Yancy, Boogiie and The Grand Martell.