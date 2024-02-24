The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Alchemy Dance Workshop & Cypher Event

Abby Campbell, Photography Editor February 24, 2024
Alchemy+Dance+Workshop+%26+Cypher+Event
Abby Campbell

In celebration of Black History Month, Alchemy Dance STL and SLU’s office of Diversity and Innovate Community Engagement hosted the Alchemy Workshop and Cypher event in the Center for Global Citizensip on Feb 9. The event showcased different Black dance styles and honored several Black creatives in the dance community, and featured exhibition battles, freestyle dance jams known as cyphers and music by DJ Spliffy Flacko. Honors and awards were given to Tonya Reed, MJay, D’Ron Yancy, Boogiie and The Grand Martell.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Photos
Black History Month Gala & Awards Ceremony
Black History Month Gala & Awards Ceremony
Celebrating Our Fall Sports
SLU Dance Marathon 2023
SLU Dance Marathon 2023
Walter, 14-weeks-old
Meet the Dogs of SLU
UNews Fall Photography Contest
UNews Fall Photography Contest
Falling in Love with Saint Louis
"Fall"ing in Love with Saint Louis
About the Contributor
Abby Campbell, Photography Editor
Abby (she/her/hers) is a senior at SLU studying Integrated Strategic Communication. This is her third year with the Unews as photography editor, and she cannot wait for another year with the Unews team. In her free time she enjoys cooking, watching reality tv, and, of course, taking pictures!

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *