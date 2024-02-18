“All of Us Strangers”: A Dreamy Nightmare

If you go into “All of Us Strangers” expecting a Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott love story, as many viewers did, you will leave it a bit surprised. While this arc is explored, and beautifully at that, it makes up only a few of the film’s most valuable scenes.

Where the real power of the film comes from, surprisingly, is any time Jamie Bell and Andrew Scott share the screen. Every time Adam, played by Andrew Scott, and his father, played by Jamie Bell, interact, the viewer is subjected to an uncomfortably real and emotional bond as Adam grapples with his father’s outdated views on homosexuality. The scenes with Claire Foy as Adam’s mother also cut deep, but there is something about the fragility depicted by Bell and Scott that hurts particularly bad.

“All of Us Strangers” does not include any villains, because that is not what real life is like. Adam’s parents are not hateful and homophobic just for the sake of being hateful and homophobic. Like many people, they are confused, ignorant and scared of the unknown. This makes for uncomfortable mutual embarrassment and guilt between Adam and his parents.

There is, of course, still the dynamic that many walked into the theater looking for: Harry, played by Paul Mescal, and Adam’s relationship. This on-screen relationship is nothing short of beautiful, and despite some complications that are evident if one has seen the film, Harry and Adam feel so real and pure. Their constant care for each other is moving and wonderful to watch.

Almost none of the film features anyone else other than Adam, his parents and Harry, which adds to the entirely desolate London that the film depicts. The city of London feels totally empty to the viewer, leaving only these characters to focus your attention on. This atmosphere builds on that dream-like mood, adding slight discomfort to the mix.

It is not only London, though. The entire film plays out like a dream, with a blurry line differentiating the real world from fantasy. At times, this can be gorgeous, and scenes feel warm and fuzzy as viewers float on the train alongside Harry and Adam. At other times, the movie feels like a nightmare, but not the ‘monster chasing you’ kind of dream, more the ‘that one conversation you always dreaded having’ way. Emotionally devastating scenes are ripe in “All of Us Strangers,” but it is all for the betterment of this cathartic and emotionally exhausting experience.

Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” is a beautifully directed movie, and flies by even faster than its already brief runtime. Adam’s story is one that will resonate with many, and likely devastate all, but there is little chance you will leave the movie without feeling things that are valuable to feel, regardless of the pain.



