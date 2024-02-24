The 2nd Annual Black History Month Gala & Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Cross Cultural Center for Global Citizenship and co-sponsored by the Office of Alumni & Donor Engagement and Graduate Student Association on February 17. Nine awards were given out throughout the night to honor and celebrate the achievements of Black students, leaders, staff and faculty at SLU. The event featured performances from the Spirit of Angela West African Dance & Drum group, a local Black performance group that also teaches classes on West African dancing traditions. Additionally, food was catered by the Black-owned business Pure Catering St. Louis.

The first of its kind at SLU, the Black History Month Gala & Award Ceremony recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of members of the Black SLU community while building community.

The following awards were given: Emerging Leader Award : This award is given to rising undergraduate students for demonstrating exceptional leadership ability and contributions on campus. The award was given to three students: Kaia Prichett, Class of 2025 Howard Cooper, Class of 2026 Asiyah McQueen, Class of 2025

Outstanding Graduate Award : This award is given to graduating students (undergraduate or graduate) who have exemplified excellence, leadership, service, and character throughout their time at Saint Louis University. This award was given to Julius Agongo, a Ph.D. Candidate in chemistry.

Game Changer Award : This award is given to a Black student athlete for demonstrating excellence within their sport. Kennedy Calhoun, a basketball player and class of 2025, was awarded Game Changer Award.

Dr. Jonathan C. Smith Faculty/Staff Appreciation Award : This award is given to faculty and staff members who have shown tremendous dedication and commitment to supporting the Black community at Saint Louis University while facilitating major social change on campus and within the St. Louis Community. This award was given to Kenya Brumfield-Young, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in School of Social Work & Karen Hall, Ed.D, Assistant Professor in School of Education.

The Black & Bold Award: This award is given to one member of the SLU community who has lived their truth without limits to their Blackness at this institution and, through their actions, have encouraged others to be their truest selves. This award was given to Manisha Ford-Thomas, Ph.D.

Mkeka Award: In Kwanzaa cultural celebration traditions, the Mkeka (The Mat) is symbolic of the Black tradition and history and therefore, the foundation on which we build. This award recognizes longterm faculty/staff members of SLU for their service on campus and paving the way for the rest of the Black community to thrive at SLU. This award was given Donna Bess Myers, Senior Advisor in Division of Student Development.