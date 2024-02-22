Top tracks this Valentine’s season based on your relationship status

The New Romance

“Feels Like” by Gracie Abrams sounds like a melodic lullaby at the start, quickly shifting to a dance anthem celebrating that “just right” feeling in romance.

“ELECTRICITY” by Evann McIntosh celebrates taking risks in love and being sure to not waste a spark with someone.

“Pulling Me Closer” by Aeris Roves is a soothing neo-soul hit that describes how nearly impossible it is to leave an unexpectedly intense romance.

“SYNCOPATE” by MICHELLE bottles up the energy of undeniable chemistry with a new love.

In Love

“Fired Up” by Grace Carter captures the feeling of falling in love for the first time, when being so intimately understood by another person is nearly frightening.

“All I Really Want is You” by The Marias is sultry and smooth, longing for the intimacy and devotion that comes with true love.

“Subside” by Eloise captures the almost uncontrollable attraction that takes over when in love.

“My Lover Is Sleeping” by Wasia Project is a dreamy ballad that follows the story of a person watching their lover sleeping, wondering what they are dreaming about.

“Walk” by Griff expresses the unconditional admiration people feel as they watch the person they love move through life, as well as the fascination for even the smallest things that person does.

“My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski captured not only everyone’s hearts this fall, but also the core feeling of being loved in a universally relatable way.

“It’s Complicated”

“Echo” by Olivia Dean is a deeply magnetic song that reflects on the desire for support and mutual resilience in a relationship.

“Shut Up Kiss Me” by Angel Olsen is a punchy rock song chronicling a “love so real it can’t be ignored” complete with exasperated demands to “Shut up! Kiss me! Hold me tight!”

“Sappho” by Frankie Cosmos reflects on love (or lust) from afar and that feeling where just a glimpse of a certain someone is enough to make your day.

“Cool About It” by Boygenius explores the foolish feelings that come along with unrequited love and the self-affirmations that this love can somehow be ignored.

“On My Mind (acoustic)” by Preditah, Jorja Smith expresses the slightly toxic albeit relatable desire for the person you love to be just as wrapped up in you as you are with them.

Recently Broken Up

“Don’t Forget Me” by Maggie Rogers provokes a nostalgic feeling, craving the simplest pleasures of love and the fear of being forgotten when that love is lost.

“OMG” by Suki Waterhouse jumpstarted the release of her forthcoming album with a recollection of getting so entangled with someone that you begin to lose yourself.

“Goodbye to Love” by Carpenters, covered by Phoebe Bridgers, may have been produced for the “Despicable Me 3” movie but do not let that fool you. Bridgers takes an already-somber song and transforms it into one of heartbreak, expressing the hopelessness of finding love again.

“Poison Poison” by Renee Rapp is the spiteful sing-along you should be screaming if your ex is of the toxic variety.