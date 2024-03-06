Celebrating Black History Month: Missouri Historical Society panelist & entertainment program

On Feb. 29, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., the Missouri Historical Society, which is a part of the Missouri History Museum, hosted a panelist and entertainment program at the Lee Auditorium. The event discussed challenges faced by Black individuals with disabilities as they navigate both racism and ableism. Additionally, the event explored the valuable contributions made by Black people with disabilities to the disability rights movement. This event was open to all.

Singer and Guitarist Deb Bush of the Angel Band Project performed three songs with the aid of her music therapist.