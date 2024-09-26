Back to the Future: The Musical comes to The Fabulous Fox Theatre

For the first time, “Back to the Future: The Musical” will land at The Fabulous Fox Theatre, just a short walk from Saint Louis University’s campus, on Sept. 24 and run through Oct. 6.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” has seen success on London’s West End since 2022, and on Broadway since 2023. With the show’s critical and commercial success, a traveling production was created for North American audiences.

Burke Swanson, who plays George McFly, the lead’s father, expressed his own and the entire cast’s excitement coming to the Fox: “Bringing that high intensity, high octane, electric joy that this show has historically brought to audiences, to a place that carries that innately, I think is going to be something really, really exciting,” Swanson said.

If not obvious by Swanson’s comments or the title of this show, “Back to the Future: The Musical” is based on the 1985 film “Back to the Future” by Robert Zemeckis. The story follows Marty McFly, who gets stuck in 1955 after using a Delorean automobile turned time machine. In the past, McFly meets a much younger version of his parents, George and Lorraine.

Playing such an iconic character has weighed on Swanson. “How am I going to bring something fresh, different to this character that people really have a lot of connection to?” Swanson said, “My version of George really explores sort of the anxiety, the, you know, the real desperate need to impress and to find themselves.”

The Delorean time machine has become the most recognizable part of the original film. Swanson assured this production is no different, calling it “the star of the show.”

“Part of the grandeur of that original film back in 1985 is the iconic car, right? There was no way to do the musical without the car,” Swanson said.

Fans of the film who may not be fans or familiar with musicals can rest assured knowing they will still have a good time with the show. “Every single time I go to the stage door, there is at least one person every single night who has never seen a musical before,” Swanson said. “They have walked away so excited to see and explore more musicals.”

Swanson had one final message to anyone who wants to come see the show. “Whether you are into 80s culture or 50s culture, musical theater culture or movie culture… I think you are going to have a ton of fun” Swanson said. “So come in, have a good time. Dress up if you want. Do not if you do not [want to], and you know, just enjoy yourselves.”

When possible, the Fox offers discounted tickets to students and educators. They are only available in person at the box office starting two hours before the show, and the limit is two tickets per valid ID. You can find a preview of the show here, and all of the Fox’s upcoming shows here.