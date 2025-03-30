Refresh your playlist with small artists

I’ve always taken pride in discovering artists before they became mainstream – whether it was Rex Orange County before “Sunflower,” Sun Room before their “Outer Banks” tik-tok campaign, $uicideboy$ during their 2015 release of “Kill Yourself part IX: The Soul Seek Saga,” or Wallows in 2018 upon the release of the “Spring” EP. Some might find this kind of music snobbery annoying, but I think that actively seeking out up-and-coming artists and sharing their work is something we should all do more often.

So, whether you are looking for a fresh sound to add to your rotation or just want the satisfaction of saying, “I knew them before they were popular,” here are a few up-and-coming artists you won’t want to miss.

Mustard Service

Instagram: @mustardservice

Monthly listeners: 300K

For the past two years, Mustard Service has held the top spot as my most-listened-to artist, and for good reason. Having seen them live three times, I walked away from every show convinced it was the best live performance I’d ever experienced. Their infectious stage presence electrifies the room, creating an atmosphere that pulls the crowd in.

Hailing from Miami, Mustard Service debuted in 2017 with “Zest Pop,” an album that fuses surf rock and indie pop into a genre by the same name. While “Zest Pop” doesn’t follow a strict lyrical story, its dreamy guitar work, led by lead singer Marco Rivero makes for an effortlessly enjoyable listen. Tracks like “Oh, Honey Baby,” “Taking Up Space,” and “Homie” practically demand you to get up and dance.

Their 2020 follow-up album, “C’est La Vie,” hits just as hard, proving to be another no-skip album. While carrying the signature “Zest Pop” sound, this record introduces even more depth. “Need” kicks things off with stunning harmonies and groovy bass lines, easily securing its spot as one of the best on the album. “Daddy Dookie Brown” adds a playful touch while still showcasing tight compositions, and “Hijo de Papa” nods to their Hispanic roots, making you want to dance whether you understand the lyrics or not. “Pleasantries (With Your Lover)” is a standout, capturing the tension of a struggling relationship with emotional depth.

Their latest album, “Variety Pack,” keeps their signature energy but introduces fresh elements. Pianist Leo “Big Guy” Cattani gets his time to shine on tracks like “Backburn” and “Your Cat Don’t Stand a Chance,” the latter a disco-groove inspired by Marco’s cat, Smokey. The album’s biggest hit, “The Dominos,” leans into their signature crisp guitar tones with slight reverb that is clean, groovy and completely immersive. True to its name, “Variety Pack” wouldn’t be complete without “Night in Tulum,” which pairs suggestive lyrics with mesmerizing guitar solos, transporting you straight to the Mexican coast. The true gem of the album is its closing track, “Bupkis.” A departure from their usual high-energy sound, this song slows things down, telling the heart-wrenching story of letting go of a lover for their own good. Marco’s smooth yet emotionally raw vocals make it a must-listen.

With new music set to drop in 2025, I can’t wait to see what Mustard Service produces next.

Thoughts on Bowling

Instagram: @thoughtsonbowling

Monthly listeners: 71,336

The rise and fall of Midwest emo is a phenomenon worth studying. Over the past decade, bands like Mom Jeans, American Football, Hot Mulligan and The Front Bottoms have ridden waves of popularity, with the genre often finding renewed interest in the fall and winter months. Now, a new name is emerging On the scene: Thoughts on Bowling.

Despite their short time in the spotlight, this Northwest Arkansas band has quickly carved out a niche, delivering the iconic Midwest emo sound. Their breakout track, “Cavcity,” has already surpassed 1 million streams, an impressive feat for a song released in late 2024. Their three-track single, “tripping over the foul line,” is a tight and cohesive introduction to their style, packed with a feeling of nostalgia, angst and raw emotion that is essential to Midwest emo.

In true Midwest emo fashion, “dude, benson is going to be so pissed!” featured a voice-over sample from “Regular Show,” embracing the self-aware humor that defines the genre. Meanwhile, “The Spirit of Jack Daniels” kicks off the single with a striking intensity, helping to set the tone for the other tracks.

If you’re looking for a band to get ahead of a trend, Thoughts on Bowling is a band to add to your playlist now, before they inevitably blow up.

Novacane



Instagram: @novacaneforyou

Monthly listeners: 8,653

Debuting in 2018, Novacane quickly proved themselves to be able to encapsulate the ambiance of a rainy day in the Pacific Northwest in their music. Novacane started to gain traction with the release of their self-titled debut. Songs like “Radio Song,” “Bad Breath” and Whiskey Town take on this 90s nostalgia rock feel with a touch of indie. Although their discography isn’t big, the songs they have released appeal to a plethora of listeners.

Greer

Instagram: @greertheband

Monthly listeners: 193K

Greer made a lasting impression on my Spotify Wrapped in 2021, landing the number three spot with just the songs from their debut EP, “Lullaby For You.” The band’s seamless blend of alternative rock and acoustic-driven melodies created a no-skip project.

Released in 2020, “Lullaby For You” showcased Greer’s ability to craft emotionally resonant tracks with dynamic instrumentation. The EP opens with “Aeroplane,” starting with soft acoustic strumming before morphing into a rich electric sound, complemented by smooth harmonies. “Bye Bye Baby” follows with heavier guitar riffs and driving percussion, while “Paper Birds” slows things down, standing out for its lyrical depth and acoustic work. Closing out the EP, “Understand” and “Stay Clear” fully embrace the alternative rock sound, with clean guitar tones and powerful vocal delivery.

After a four-year hiatus (2021-2025), Greer is finally back, after releasing their newest album “Big Smile” on March 21, 2025. Their latest singles, “Franken” and “Had Enough,” call back to their signature alternative rock sound that made “Lullaby For You” such a standout debut.

With their return, Greer is proving they haven’t lost their touch, but only time will tell if “Big Smile” lives up to the high bar they’ve already set.

Charlie Gamache

Instagram: @charliegamachemusic @autumndrive.band

Monthly listeners: 2,427

If you are a fan of East Coast surf rock, Charlie Gamache is an artist who is worth adding to your playlist. Hailing from Massachusetts, Gamache made his debut in 2020 with his first EP, “Lemon Grass,” a collection of tracks blending indie guitar chords, funky bass lines and dreamy, ambient interludes.

As a guitarist myself, I’m drawn to the simplicity yet intrigue of Gamache’s riffs, which weave effortlessly through his music. “Lemon Grass” moves through a range of styles, opening with the atmospheric “The First Song” and featuring the ambient “Interlude” near the middle. The record then shifts into bedroom rock with “Feed Your Mind” and “Hold on for Me,” and closes with a shoegaze-infused note with “Train” and “Evanescence.”

I first discovered Gamache’s music at the height of COVID-19 pandemic when he connected with fans (17 of us) through Instagram Live, taking real-time feedback while recording his single, “Finest Hour.” After a brief hiatus between 2020 and 2022, Gamache has returned to music, now focusing primarily on his band, Autumn Drive, while still releasing solo work.