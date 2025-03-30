Lollapalooza 2025 is having an indie-alt takeover

The 2025 Lollapalooza lineup has been released, and it’s no surprise that in the wake of an indie revival, the over-20-year-old festival is filled with up-and-coming artists paving their way in the music scene. With this year’s headliners mostly hailing from the mainstream scene, the rest of the lineup is a mixed bag of the best indie acts to see at the four-day festival.

Royal Otis, an Australian duo composed of Royel Madden and Otis Pavlovic, are riding high after their viral cover of Sophie Ellis-Baxter’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” in early 2024. Their effervescent energy is channeled into the anthems of their latest album, “PRATTS & PAINS,” which blends surf rock sensibilities with Tame Impala-esque psychedelics. The album’s third track, “Foam,” is a prime example, setting the stage for a day of trekking across Grant Park in the summer heat. With their irresistible tunes and captivating live presence, Royal Otis is sure to be one of the standout performers at this year’s Lollapalooza.

Still riding the high acclaim and praise of his debut album, “Two Star & The Dream Police,” Mk.gee is taking the stage on his first major round of festival tour dates. His ever-evolving sound is marked by a textured vocal and gritty production that unveils the DIY nature of his work. When performed live, the tracks further showcase the uncompromising quality that has made him a must-see act on the Lollapalooza schedule. With lush instrumentation and emotive delivery, his performance is sure to cement his status as one of indie music’s most compelling performers.

Gigi Perez took the internet by storm with the release of “Sailor Song,” a song that holds strong emotional depth and resonates with themes of repetition and the sense of a deep love. “Sailor Song” fits right along with the mellow composition of “Please Be Rude” and the most recent release of “Chemistry,” added to the setlist, making for an enchanting blend of indie with deep roots in folk. Perez’s work carries an atmospheric guitar sound that will be perfectly amplified through the Lollapalooza speaker systems.

Although Dominic Fike has had a complicated history with Lollapalooza, joining the lineup three times in the past but never actually taking the stage, this might be the year he will finally take the stage. He’ll get the chance to perform tracks from his latest summer projects, “Sunburn” and “14 Minutes.” Songs like “Pasture Child” and “coast2coast,” which have somewhat become staple summer songs, promise to be perfect additions to the festival schedule.

Del Water Gap blends the charm of indie pop with the relatability of hyper-specific lyrics, creating a sound inspired by “romantic encounters and dimly lit rooms.” Since the release of his breakout “Ode to Conversations Stuck In Your Throat,” the artist has captured widespread attention with his impudent vulnerability. His production-heavy performances land somewhere between indie rock and pop, making him an act worth seeing at this year’s festival.

This year’s Lollapalooza lineup promises a diverse and captivating showcase of indie talent. Whether you’re a longtime festival-goer or a newcomer to the scene, these acts are sure to provide the perfect soundtrack to your summer in Chicago.