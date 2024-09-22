‘Short and Sweet?’ More like substantial and spicy

Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album, “Short n’ Sweet” was well-received by music critics and fans alike. Clocking in at just 36 minutes, the album proves that good things can indeed come in small packages. On this record, Carpenter mixes the cheeky, funny lines she is known for with deeper emotional reflections. What results is a multifaceted album that solidifies her status as one of the most versatile voices in contemporary pop.

The singles for “Short n’ Sweet” smashed records and topped charts, so expectations were high for the album’s release. “Espresso” and its even more successful follow-up single, “Please Please Please,” launched a 25-year-old Carpenter into a new echelon of pop stardom. The singles delectably show off Carpenter’s knack for adding humor to relatable scenarios. “Espresso” is a playful ode to her own irresistibility, where she compares herself to a caffeine rush that keeps lovers awake at night, unable to stop thinking of her. The song’s clever wordplay, paired with its disco vibes, is pure fun — the exact formula for a perfect summer hit. In fact, it just won song of the year at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

The beauty of “Short n’ Sweet” lies in its contrasts. Carpenter is known for her playful yet poignant lyricism. While the album is undeniably fun, it also does not shy away from moments of vulnerability. Effortlessly moving between lighthearted and introspective, it offers something to every listener. The album’s blend of humor, sex positivity and emotional honesty makes it both substantial and spicy – delivering far more than its title suggests.

The album kicks off with “Taste,” an irresistible pop-rock anthem with semi-sapphic overtones. From the outset, Carpenter signals that this album will not shy away from exploring complex, sometimes messy emotions, though this is all done with a wink and a smile. The song introduces us to the album’s core themes: love and relationships, but from a refreshingly cheeky and self-aware perspective. Sabrina seems to laugh at herself and the dating disasters that follow her, letting listeners into her fun, self-assured take on romance.

“Dumb & Poetic,” one of the more downcast ballads, critiques the archetypal guy who uses meditation and faux self-awareness to excuse bad behavior — a trope many women can relate to. Here, Carpenter’s songwriting shines in its ability to call out these characters and spin a story of heartbreak, all while maintaining a sense of humor. The balance between wit and raw emotion in “Short n’ Sweet” feels effortless, making it all the more impactful.

Another standout track, “Lie to Girls,” digs even deeper into the emotional landscape of modern relationships. With its poignant lyrics, Carpenter explores self-deception and heartbreak, ultimately concluding that sometimes the cruelest lies are the ones we tell ourselves. Despite the album’s generally lighthearted tone, tracks like this remind us that Carpenter is not afraid to confront the complexities of human emotion in her discography.

“Short n’ Sweet” sees Carpenter playing with a variety of genres, showing off her range as an artist. From the Dolly Parton-inspired twang of “Slim Pickins” and “Sharpest Tool” to the throwback R&B vibes of “Good Graces,” Carpenter confidently explores different soundscapes. These genre crossovers might have felt disjointed in lesser hands, but Carpenter makes it work thanks to her powerful vocals and natural charisma.

Sabrina Carpenter may stand under five feet tall, but with “Short n’ Sweet,” she is towering over the pop music landscape. Whether you are just here for the playful, cheeky pop hits or the moments of vulnerability, there is something undeniably captivating about this album. It is a testament to Carpenter’s growth as both a singer and songwriter, cementing her place as a pop star with depth, humor and heart.