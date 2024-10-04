The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Kathy Griffin talks Elon Musk, PTSD and the FBI

An interview with the comedian ahead of her tour’s fall leg
Owen Herdrick, Arts and Life EditorOctober 4, 2024
Jason Armond
Photo of Kathy Griffin posing for the LA Times.

Grammy and two-time Emmy award winning comic Kathy Griffin is coming to The Pageant Oct. 10, promising a show that will deliver the audience its money’s worth.

“I give 1,000%. I don’t have an opening act, I do two hours balls out,” Griffin said. “I wear a headset so I can roll around the stage and do whatever the fuck I want to make you laugh.”

Griffin was notably the source of controversy surrounding her posing with a dummy head of Donald Trump, an act that left her on the no-fly list, investigated by the Department of Justice and exiled from much of hollywood.

“People [were] describing in detail where they were gonna kill me, what time they were gonna kill me,” Griffin said. “The FBI was coming to my house, like twice a week, to tell me about credible threats versus non-credible threats.”

The situation garnered much attention, with Griffin calling it what put her in the history books. Despite this, the comedian underlined that the Trump chapter has reached a close, and audiences should not dread hearing about the man who is already commanding much of the national spotlight.

“If he does something super crazy that day, I’ll acknowledge it.” Griffin said. “This time, I’m talking more about the PTSD stuff, and I still have a lot of fun juicy celeb stories.”

Griffin’s PTSD diagnosis sprung from a particularly difficult few years that, outside of the political problems, saw her mother die, lung-cancer taking half a lung from her and a recent divorce. Despite this, Griffin sees the humor in all things.

“I am by far the best one-and-a-half-lunged comedian. You can tell that to [Dave] Chappelle, you can tell that to [Chris] Rock,” Griffin said. “They all have two lungs, which is the only reason they sell more tickets.” 

The comedian is known for a shocking form of comedy that calls out those others would be nervous to, something Griffin sees as paramount.

“It’s a necessity,” Griffin said. “I’m in a fight with Elon [Musk] as we speak, because I do tend to start fights with the most powerful men in the world, and then I wonder why I’m constantly in trouble.”

On what Saint Louis University students unfamiliar with stand up should expect, Griffin ensured the show would be a ride.

“Keep a very open mind. I’m going to talk about serious shit, but I promise to make it funny,” Griffin said. “I have lots of fun, juicy celebrity stories to keep it light throughout.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$1985
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
JPEGMAFIA posing for the “I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU” rollout.
JPEGMAFIA just keeps getting better
Two male volunteers hold hands while laughing and dancing Dabke at the 57th annual Lebanese Festival on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024, at the St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral in St. Louis, MO.
Volunteers make 57th annual Lebanese festival come to life
“Blink Twice” promotional poster.
Blink Twice: Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut is a beautifully chilling horror
A photo of my bed in Spring Hall at Saint Louis University; notice the window placement, plants and ambient lighting. Placing your desk under a lofted bed and in front of a window provides extra space within the dorm as well as providing ample light and aesthetics when both studying and relaxing. This photo was taken Aug. 30, 2024.
The art of dorm feng shui
Pictured (L-R): Don Stephenson (Doc Brown), Caden Brauch(Marty McFly), and the Company of Back to the Future: The Musical.
Back to the Future: The Musical comes to The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Photo from Billboard.
'Short and Sweet?' More like substantial and spicy
About the Contributor
Owen Herdrick
Owen Herdrick, Arts and Life Editor
Owen has a passion for all aspects of the Arts and Life section. He especially loves to review and critique music and movies. He loves to see what others think about all upcoming releases in every medium. In his first year of editing, he is excited to build relationships with new writers and produce a solid artistic section.
Donate to The University News
$1985
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal