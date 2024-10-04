Kathy Griffin talks Elon Musk, PTSD and the FBI

Grammy and two-time Emmy award winning comic Kathy Griffin is coming to The Pageant Oct. 10, promising a show that will deliver the audience its money’s worth.

“I give 1,000%. I don’t have an opening act, I do two hours balls out,” Griffin said. “I wear a headset so I can roll around the stage and do whatever the fuck I want to make you laugh.”

Griffin was notably the source of controversy surrounding her posing with a dummy head of Donald Trump, an act that left her on the no-fly list, investigated by the Department of Justice and exiled from much of hollywood.

“People [were] describing in detail where they were gonna kill me, what time they were gonna kill me,” Griffin said. “The FBI was coming to my house, like twice a week, to tell me about credible threats versus non-credible threats.”

“ It’s a necessity. I’m in a fight with Elon [Musk] as we speak, because I do tend to start fights with the most powerful men in the world, and then I wonder why I’m constantly in trouble. — Kathy Griffin

The situation garnered much attention, with Griffin calling it what put her in the history books. Despite this, the comedian underlined that the Trump chapter has reached a close, and audiences should not dread hearing about the man who is already commanding much of the national spotlight.

“If he does something super crazy that day, I’ll acknowledge it.” Griffin said. “This time, I’m talking more about the PTSD stuff, and I still have a lot of fun juicy celeb stories.”



Griffin’s PTSD diagnosis sprung from a particularly difficult few years that, outside of the political problems, saw her mother die, lung-cancer taking half a lung from her and a recent divorce. Despite this, Griffin sees the humor in all things.

“I am by far the best one-and-a-half-lunged comedian. You can tell that to [Dave] Chappelle, you can tell that to [Chris] Rock,” Griffin said. “They all have two lungs, which is the only reason they sell more tickets.”

The comedian is known for a shocking form of comedy that calls out those others would be nervous to, something Griffin sees as paramount.

“It’s a necessity,” Griffin said. “I’m in a fight with Elon [Musk] as we speak, because I do tend to start fights with the most powerful men in the world, and then I wonder why I’m constantly in trouble.”

On what Saint Louis University students unfamiliar with stand up should expect, Griffin ensured the show would be a ride.

“Keep a very open mind. I’m going to talk about serious shit, but I promise to make it funny,” Griffin said. “I have lots of fun, juicy celebrity stories to keep it light throughout.”