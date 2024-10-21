Transformers One: A more faithful adaptation than any Michael Bay film

“Transformers,” a timeless classic of the 80s, has not had the greatest track record with blockbuster cinema. Michael Bay turned the story of the kind robotic aliens into a computer-generated-imaging (CGI) explosion fest filled with an oversexualization of women and crude jokes. While this formula did deliver billions in profits, it rarely delivered on faithfully adapting the stories of decades ago. That was, until “Transformers One.”

In the recent renaissance era of animated films, “Transformers One” follows in the footsteps of films like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” with beautiful animation, an emotional story and an impassioned cast. But, just like these movies, it suffered from a very inaccurate marketing campaign, which made this film seem more like a kids movie when it is filled with dark and serious plot points.

“Transformers One” takes the audience back to before the iconic war of the Autobots vs Decepticons. Before Optimus Prime vs Megatron, there were Orion Pax and D-16, voiced by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry respectively, two simple miners from the lower levels of Cybertron who can’t even transform.

The film takes the two best friends on an unwanted adventure across a ravaged home planet as they attempt to search for the film’s macguffin, the Matrix of Leadership. Along the way, they are joined by the silly, young Bumblebee (Keegan Michael Key) and the strong, harsh Elita One (Scarlett Johansson). While the film starts off quite basic and low stakes, it quickly veers into a story of dark and epic proportions, with amazing twists and powerfully written villains.

A crucial task for this movie is to show how Optimus and Megatron become who they are: leaders of their specific factions, destined to fight each other forever. Luckily, this is a task that it achieves swimmingly. Throughout the film, Orion and D-16 are shown having small disagreements, but as the plot progresses we see this metaphorical cavern grow between them, as their respective responses to traumatic events shape them into their characters. It is not often you can leave a film agreeing with a villain, feeling their actions to be justified. “Transformers One” manages to achieve this feeling, making the film ever more compelling.

Outside of the stellar plot, the voice cast is top-notch. None of the original nor Bayverse voice actors returned for this film, which allowed for this cast to have more range and unique takes. Each cast member delivers a proper performance filled with accurate levels of emotion and passion for these characters.

When it comes to animated projects, it is often clear which ones are made for profits. This film, thankfully, falls into the rare pile of those made with love. Josh Cooley, the director of “Transformers One,” previously directed “Toy Story 4” and worked on “Inside Out,” so it was clear he had experience taking the reins of these beloved franchises.

“Transformers One” also proves that these cybernetic aliens were not meant for live action. The cartoon robots of the 80s and 90s were meant to stay in that realm, which is clear from the way this film progresses. The worldbuilding of Cybertron and the fight choreography was captured beautifully in the shiny textures of this film.

In a sea of terrible classic cartoon adaptations, audiences can at least be confident in this one to deliver an exciting and satisfying story.