Volunteers make 57th annual Lebanese festival come to life

The 57th annual Lebanese festival offered a joyful immersion into their heritage while supporting the St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral’s role in St. Louis’ Arab community from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15. Traditional Arabic music played and volunteers ran booths selling Lebanese souvenirs, cultural attire and Middle Eastern cuisine which was cooked by members of the church and their families.

The festival also featured children’s games, raffles and prizes. Professional Dabke dancers lead dancing groups, bringing in the festival goers. The main act was singer Said Abi Akl and his band, bringing live music to the community.

Gallery • 5 Photos Sana'a Abouantoun People walk by the volunteer-run booths at the 57th annual Lebanese Festival on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024, at the St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral in St. Louis, MO.

These three consecutive days at the church were filled with families, students and members of the church. The church members volunteer their time to set up and run all the components of the festival. They consist of people passionate about celebrating Lebanese culture, supporting the church and making memories.

Large Lebanese and Arab communities are established and cultivated at the St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral and many of these individuals ran the booths at the festival. Many of them cited that they have been doing it for years for their families and to raise more money for the church while spreading their native traditions.