A guide to South Asian cinema

Four new Indian films to watch this week
Aditya Gunturu, Senior WriterNovember 6, 2024
Koimoi
Jr. NTR returns to the silver screen in the double role of father Devara and son Vara in “Devara: Part 1.”

With the new month comes new movies. While many American and English films are releasing this October, there is still a world of cinema waiting to be seen. One of the most prolific cinema hubs exists in India, home to countless languages and even more movies. For those interested in dipping into this sphere, be sure to check out one of these four new and widely available films. 

“Kill” (Hindi) – Available On Demand

Fans of tightly choreographed action movies like “John Wick” will love “Kill,” an absolutely electric film. The audience follows Amrit, a skilled military agent who decides to take on a gang of thieves on a train after they start to attack his family. While its story may be formulaic, the rest of the movie is anything but, with amazing action stunts, great acting and a well-contained setting. For a quick and crazy ride, “Kill” is perfect. 

Lakshya stars as the lead in the bloody action film “Kill.” (Variety)

“Devara: Part 1” (Telugu) – In Theaters

Nandamuri Taraka Ramana Rao, better known as Jr. NTR returns to the silver screen for the first time since the Academy-Award winning 2022 film “RRR”, an action film about two freedom fighters in colonial India, as the lead in “Devara: Part 1.” This film follows a village of sea smugglers who suddenly turn into normal fishermans, for reasons no one will discuss. As the police begin to uncover the truth, the village’s story turns more and more nefarious. NTR previously worked with the film’s director Koratala Siva on the blockbuster movie “Janatha Garage.” “Devara” continues the recent Tollywood trend of splitting films into two and three parts to attract repeat audiences, which is unfortunately clear in the pacing of the movie. Besides some issues with unnecessary characters and undeveloped writing, the film has stellar action choreography and a stunning soundtrack from Anirudh – making it a great watch in the theater. 

Jr. NTR returns to cinema as the titular character Devara. (India Today)

“Saripodhaa Sanivaram” (Telugu) – On Netflix

Following the success of “Ante Sundaraniki,” a stellar romantic comedy about love and lies, Nani and Vivek Athreya team up again to deliver another quirky, exciting premise in “Saripodhaa Sanivaram.” Nani plays Surya, a calm man who saves his anger for every Saturday and quarrels with the corrupt police constable Dayanand, portrayed by S. J. Suryah. Priyanka Mohan closes out the main three characters as the love interest Charulatha. With great writing, stellar performances and a catchy soundtrack, this film is a fun weekend watch. 

Nani and Priyanka Mohan as Surya and Charulatha, respectively. (The Hindu)

“Raayan” (Tamil) – On Prime Video

Actor Dhanush once again proves his skills in front of and behind the camera in “Raayan”; the actor-director plays the serious Kathavaraayan, a man focused on protecting his family, no matter the cost. While the lengthy runtime may feel obvious at points, it is clear that the experienced actor had a story he wished to tell, as no parts were cut out. For fans of Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man,” this beautifully shot and amazingly written film is perfect. 

Dhanush as the director and protagonist of “Raayan.” (Prime Video)
