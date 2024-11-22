Advertisement
Festive fun in Saint Louis: Christmas events guide

Andy Cullinane, Staff Writer November 22, 2024
Saint Louis Zoo
Saint Louis Zoo during Wild Lights festivities.

Every year, Saint Louis offers memorable winter events around every corner. From sightseeing and skating to holiday markets, the city has everything a holiday enthusiast could need to check off that Christmas list. Whether new to St. Louis or a long-time resident, this list offers up yuletide fun everyone is sure to enjoy!

Garden Glow

Missouri Botanical Garden – $8-$24

Nov. 16 through Jan. 4

Set in the award winning Missouri Botanical Garden, the Garden Glow offers over two million lights for guests to enjoy. During this time the Garden will have plenty of festive pop-up bars, food and seasonal beverages to savor as park goers explore. With the price of admission, guests are granted access to the Garden’s Holiday Flower and Train show, a beautiful display of model trains framed by poinsettias and charming holiday landscapes that have been cherished by the Garden for years.

Winterfest 

Kiener Plaza – Free entry, additional costs for skates or s’more packages

Nov. 23 through Dec. 31

Nestled in the heart of downtown, Winterfest is a city favorite every year. The festival begins with the annual Winterfest 5k through the arch grounds and the lighting of the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights on Nov. 23. After that, fireside s’more stations, ice skating, heated igloos, holiday karaoke and even a firework display wrapping up the festivities makes the Gateway Arch Foundation’s annual christmas party one of the best that St. Louis has to offer!

Wild Lights

Saint Louis Zoo – $10-$18

Nov. 29 through Dec. 29

Located on the ‘wild side’ of Forest Park, Saint Louis Zoo’s Wild Lights celebration transforms the zoo into a winter wonderland speckled with over a million lights. Themed light displays offer perfect spots for a photo op that is sure to make memories. During the late hours of operation, the Saint Louis Zoo is offering s’more kits, festive food and beverages and discounted merchandise in their gift shop for some last minute gifts. 

Holiday Market at City Foundry

City Foundry – Free

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 11 and 17

Closest to campus, the Holiday Market at City Foundry is perfect to ease guests into that holiday shopping vibe without supporting big corporations. With its first night on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, the Holiday Market is offering 100+ unique vendors and a stress-free, festive shopping experience for those who want to skip that Black Friday panic. Live music, heaters, fresh food and holiday lights provide a cozy and fun way to get the perfect gift for everyone special in your life.

