SLU students celebrate pride and acceptance at the ‘Everyday is Pride’ campus drag show

Over 100 Saint Louis University students gathered in the Wool Ballroom inside Busch Student Center on Oct. 22 to watch the 3rd annual campus drag show.

SLU’s Rainbow Alliance arranged the event to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month. The Rainbow Alliance is an organization that encourages students to celebrate their gender identity and sexuality, both on and off campus.

This year’s show included host Roxxy Malone, Ebonie Crush, Chloe Curiosity, Tassandra Crush and Luckii Charmm Dickerson. The four queens and one king went all out with their outfits and choreography this year, performing as pop culture icons such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

“As Queen of Pride, I want to remind you all of one thing, and that is to always take up space. The more that we take up space means the more that we are here, we are queer, and we are not going anywhere,” Malone said, pausing as cheers erupted from the audience.

Not all performances were high-energy, some were more personal. Dickerson chose a few students to slow dance with to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Admission to the event was free; however, students were encouraged to donate to SLU’s Queer Closet, which provides gender-affirming clothing to students on campus.

“It’s one of my favorite campus events so far,” Sophomore Zach Geller said, “Although I’m not apart of the LGBTQ community, I still feel the need to be an ally.”

Nate Reyes, senior and president of the Rainbow Alliance, gave a short speech in between performances.

“As a senior, I know I’m leaving SLU in good hands,” Reyes said.

Malone invited six students to perform in a lip-sync battle. Sophomore Ryne Fox was declared the ultimate winner after giving a fierce performance and impressing Malone with his dance moves.

Malone emphasized the concept of pride and also the discrimination faced by the community.

“If they don’t have a place for you at the table, bring your own table,” Malone said.