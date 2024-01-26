The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, shares the value of learning self-love at MLK tribute event

Fatema Rehmani, ContributorJanuary 26, 2024
Dr.+Ilyasah+Shabazz+speaks+at+Saint+Louis+Universitys+12th+annual+tribute+for+Dr.+Martin+Luther+King+Jr.+on+Jan.+18.%28Aditya+Gunturu+%2F+The+University+News%29+
Aditya Gunturu
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz speaks at Saint Louis University’s 12th annual tribute for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18.(Aditya Gunturu / The University News)

Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz recalled the day when she stood alongside her three sisters and her pregnant mother, Dr. Betty Shabazz. On Feb. 21, 1965, in what was formerly the Audubon Ballroom, Betty witnessed the brutal assassination of her husband, Malcolm X. 

“When I think of a north star, I think of my mother,” Shabazz said. “She walked out [of the Audubon Ballroom] devastated, having seen him shot 21 times.”

Author and social activist Shabazz spoke about her parents to the attendees of Saint Louis University’s 12th annual tribute for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event on Jan. 18 was held in collaboration with the St. Louis Urban League. The program began with a breakfast, remarks from St. Louis Urban League President Michael P. McMillan, SLU President Fred Pestello and Vice President of the Division of Diversity and Innovative Community Engagement Rochelle D. Smith. 

Several SLU and St. Louis community members were recognized for their civic leadership and humanitarian work. Following the awards program, there was a fireside chat between Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, and Xernona Clayton, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Dr. King.

The location of Malcolm X’s assassination was transformed into the Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, and Shabazz currently serves as the Chairperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“My mother turned this place that represented tragedy into a place of triumph,” Shabazz said. 

The center fosters leadership development for young people and hosts intergenerational discussions about social justice movements, “making sure that everyone feels seen,” Shabazz said.

“What my mother did for her six girls is made sure that each one of us learned about the significant contributions that women made to the world, that Islam into the world, and that the African diaspora as a first-world nation made to this world,” Shabazz said. “I often wonder how she was able to overcome all of what she did. She went on, got her PhD, raised her six girls and she safeguarded the accurate legacy of her husband, because we all know, the Malcolm that we learned about certainly isn’t the Malcolm that is true.” 

Xernona Clayton (right), a civil rights leader and former advisor to Dr. King speaks on a stage with Shabazz (center), and St. Louis Urban League President Michael P. McMillan (left). (Aditya Gunturu / The University News)

Shabazz said she credits her parents for teaching her and her siblings how to love who they are. Clayton also described the importance of being able to love others and seek common ground, recalling the last words Dr. King’s shared with her as she drove him to the airport, two weeks before he was killed:

“I absolutely believe in my heart that Black and white can live together. I believe that we can love each other. If we would just examine how we all got here, it would be understandable.”

In addition to recounting the shared goals of justice and peace that these heroic leaders represent, Shabazz and Clayton addressed the rumored division between Dr. King and Malcolm X. 

“The day he [Dr. King] left to go and meet with Malcolm X, everybody was buzzing about, ‘oh boy, we’re going to have war.’ The two were meeting for the first time,” Clayton said. “And when they met, they hugged. Dr. King said to Malcolm X, ‘I’m not here to fight. I’m not here to discuss, I’m here to love.’ He said ‘The problems are too big for us to separate in fighting each other. We need to fight the ills of our society, and we can do it together.’ There was no bloodshed. Nothing happened but arms embracing each other. I remember that.”

Shabazz added that beyond the mutual respect between these leaders, their families also remained connected, as the King and Shabazz children grew up in close relation to one another. 

“I think that was more the media stirring all that [controversy] up, because we know if you’re a steward of God, and you are committed to the people, there is no time and there’s no bitterness towards one another,” Shabazz said. 

With the grief of the trauma they endured, Shabazz commends her mother for being a pillar of inspiration, strength and knowledge throughout her life. 

While she was evidently mourning, she poured so much love into us and so many communities. I realized that she was able to overcome [challenges] because of her enormous faith in God, her self respect and her understanding of history and its truth,” Shabazz said.

Throughout her schooling years, Shabazz said she encountered many people who could not love themselves, and this was the reason that she chose to go into education. 

“If I don’t love me, I certainly cannot love you. And if I do love me, then I see you as a reflection of me and when there’s injustice or inequity of any kind then I step in and do whatever I can to be helpful,” Shabazz said. “Black history is American history, as is Latin American history, Asian American history and Native American history. If this kind of information is not in our textbooks, how does that make our young people feel when they’re learning?”

In an effort to make education more inclusive, Shabazz works to share the discoveries of archaeologists, anthropologists and scientists that Africa is the cradle of human civilization. She said it is vital to her that people know where the first libraries existed, empires like Benin, Ghana and Mali, and where “Black African scholars conferred degrees to citizens of the world,” she said.

This theme of truth-seeking continuously echoed between Clayton and Shabazz, as they spoke of transforming knowledge and passions into doing good for others. 

“I’m hopeful, as Dr. King wrote, ‘it’s imperative that we love each other and treat everybody with respect,’ and this will be a better world, however long we live in it,” Clayton said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University. Your contribution will help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Dorms Switch to Keys After Student Compromises Keycard Security
On a wall inside College Church, a long black banner hangs bearing the names of children killed in the Gaza Strip.
Vigil at College Church honors victims killed in Gaza
Eighteen candles are displayed on a table at a vigil hosted by the Jewish Student Association on Oct. 18.
Some Jewish Students at SLU Feel Isolated, Unwelcome
(Shah Shamsipour / The University News)
Hundreds Gather to Support Palestine and Demand University Action
Latine community members claim that they feel underrepresented post Hispanic Heritage Month
Latine community members claim that they feel underrepresented post Hispanic Heritage Month
Ryan Tisdale speaking to SGA Senate about his goals if elected
Ryan Tisdale Sworn In as SGA President
More in Community
The construction site where South County YMCA’s Adaptive Sports Complex is set to open in Spring 2024
South County YMCA’s $5.2 million inclusive Adaptive Sports Complex to open in Spring 2024
Local STL Starbucks workers on strike
Unionized Starbucks Workers Walk Out on “Red Cup Day” in St. Louis
(Zekhra Gafurova / The University News)
Pro-Palestine Protestors Urge Senator Hawley to Support a Ceasefire
Sophomore Nader Badwan waves a Palestinian flag as he leads a protest on Nov. 2 (Abby Campbell / The University News)
Saint Louis University Campus Protests in Solidarity with Palestine
Owen Herdrick / University News
Topgolf St. Louis Officially Opens in Midtown
A group of protesters gather in Tower Grove Park on Oct. 17 in support of Guatemalan democracy. (Charlie Preiss / The University News)
Local Groups Hold ‘Emergency Rally’ in Support of Guatemalan Democracy
More in News
Janette Holemon, parking attendant at the Laclede parking garage at Saint Louis University, poses for a photo with a group of Oriflamme students during move-in. (Jennifer Robb/Parking and Card Services)
Beloved SLU parking attendant celebrates 30 years of employment
Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff the landmark Supreme Court case legalizing gay marriage, and Lane Hartman, the president of Rainbow Alliance, engage in conversation.
Rainbow Alliance Hosts Lead Plaintiff in Landmark Supreme Court Case Legalizing Gay Marriage
Mariah Slaughter
Oasis brings festive celebration of Dia de los Muertos to SLU
Golf Club Makes a Return to SLU
Spice Market offers a range of classic Indian dishes. Pictured is paneer curry, lentils, basmatic rice, chickpea salad and coriander chuttney. (Ulaa Kuziez / The University News)
Spice Market offers ‘taste of home’ for Indian international students
President Govan Impeached
President Govan Impeached

The University News

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University News
$1410
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The University News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *