Five Black romance books to add to your TBR

A bookworm’s celebration of Valentine’s Day and Black History Month
Ashlyn Jones, Co-Editor of Arts & LifeFebruary 22, 2024
(Rachel Zilligen / The University News)

It is February: that means it’s time to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. What better way to honor the two occasions than to read romance novels that star Black main characters, written by Black authors? 

“Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams

Goodreads rating: 4.03/5

Trope: First Love, Second Chance

Eva Mercy, a single mother and acclaimed author, grapples with debilitating chronic migraines. Shane Hall, an elusive and celebrated writer, guards his privacy closely. Their paths collide unexpectedly at a literary event, igniting a powerful connection that stirs not only their personal demons, but also the curiosity of their nosey fan bases. Unbeknownst to everyone, their history traces back 15 years when teenage Eva and Shane shared a whirlwind romance. Despite their attempts to ignore each other, the undeniable chemistry between them resurfaces, along with the revelation that they have been secretly communicating through their writings over the years.

“Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute” by Talia Hibbert

Goodreads rating: 3.75/5

Trope: Academic Rivals to Lovers

Celine Bangura is a determined individual who is clear about her goals and will not let anyone, including her once-close friend Bradley Graeme, throw her off course. Bradley may seem perfect with his popularity, soccer prowess and good grades, but dealing with his OCD is a constant struggle behind the scenes. When they both land spots in the prestigious Breakspeare Enrichment Program, they tentatively reconnect and start building a new friendship. Before they know it, their bond deepens into something more romantic. As they lean on each other for support, they wonder if their connection can stay platonic or if it is destined for something more.

“The Kiss Countdown” by Etta Easton

Goodreads rating: 4.18/5

Trope: Fake Dating

Amerie Price finds herself unemployed, freshly single and facing the threat of eviction. The last thing she expected was to bump into her ex and his new girlfriend at her go-to coffee spot. Faced with an awkward situation, Amerie impulsively claims to be dating the intriguingly attractive stranger she just met. To her surprise, he agrees to go along with the charade – but not without a price. Meet Vincent Rogers, the charming astronaut. What begins as a spontaneous fib soon evolves into a mutually beneficial arrangement: Amerie will pose as Vincent’s devoted partner for the three months leading up to his space mission, in exchange for a rent-free room in his home. However, Amerie did not anticipate the strong attraction she would feel towards Vincent. As their time together dwindles, Amerie faces a crucial decision: play it safe or take a chance on love.

“Outdrawn” by Deanna Grey

Goodreads rating: 4.33/5

Trope: Enemies to Lovers

Noah Blue and Sage Montgomery, both accomplished artists, find themselves collaborating on the revival of a beloved comic series, forcing them to set aside their rivalry and join forces. For Noah, it is a chance to demonstrate her skills and earn the recognition she has long deserved, despite never receiving proper credit. Sage sees this project as an opportunity to break free from a recent creative rut. While their careers, reputations and egos are at stake, Noah and Sage should be concentrating solely on their work. However, they find themselves unable to resist envisioning a potential future together.

“Honey & Spice” by Bolu Babalola

Goodreads rating: 3.93/5

Trope: Fake Dating

Introverted Kikiola “Kiki” Banjo finds solace in her solitary existence at Whitewell College. Preferring to avoid social or political entanglements, Kiki pours her passion into her college radio show, “Brown Sugar,” with the help of her sharp-witted producer and best friend, Aminah. Dreaming of a spot in New York University’s prestigious summer pop media program, Kiki realizes she needs a community element to strengthen her application. Cue Malakai Korede, a charming transfer student majoring in film. A spontaneous kiss sparks an unexpected friendship between Kiki and Malakai, leading them to form a plan: fake dating to enhance the appeal of “Brown Sugar” and provide material for Malakai’s romance documentary. As their faux relationship thrusts them into the spotlight, Kiki’s protective barriers begin to crumble, forcing her to confront the prospect of stepping out from behind the microphone and embracing visibility.
