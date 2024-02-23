The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

    UNews Valentines Photo Contest

    Emma Duman, Photo EditorFebruary 23, 2024

    Winner!

    Musa Ndhlovu

    “I went to a Valentine-themed dinner and this was one of the cute cocktails I ordered!”

    Runners-up!

    Nivindee Fernando

    “Here is a little peak inside a bouquet made in SLUSAB’s flower arranging class. The highlights of this bouquet are red roses, purple statice, and white chrysanthemums. Surrounding them are small ferns and eucalyptus plants, which tie the whole arrangement together.”

    Meredith Labuda

    “Candy”

    Gabrielle Chiodo

    “Otis asks you to be his Valentine.”
    About the Contributor
    Emma Duman, Photography Editor
    Emma Duman (she/her/hers) is a sophomore at Saint Louis University. She is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish on the pre-med track. Emma loves stepping outside of the (at times stressful) pre-med path by picking up her camera and photographing events on campus. In her free time, Emma enjoys making fun memories with friends & family, working out, and exploring what Saint Louis has to offer given she is originally from Omaha, NE.

