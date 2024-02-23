UNews Valentines Photo Contest

Emma Duman (she/her/hers) is a sophomore at Saint Louis University. She is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish on the pre-med track. Emma loves stepping outside of the (at times stressful) pre-med path by picking up her camera and photographing events on campus. In her free time, Emma enjoys making fun memories with friends & family, working out, and exploring what Saint Louis has to offer given she is originally from Omaha, NE.