UNews Valentines Photo Contest

Winner!
Musa Ndhlovu
“I went to a Valentine-themed dinner and this was one of the cute cocktails I ordered!”
Runners-up!
Nivindee Fernando
“Here is a little peak inside a bouquet made in SLUSAB’s flower arranging class. The highlights of this bouquet are red roses, purple statice, and white chrysanthemums. Surrounding them are small ferns and eucalyptus plants, which tie the whole arrangement together.”
Meredith Labuda
“Candy”
Gabrielle Chiodo
“Otis asks you to be his Valentine.”