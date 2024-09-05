Cultures get the chance to shine at the annual Festival of Nations

A long-standing tradition in the St. Louis community, the Festival of Nations took place in Tower Grove Park from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 this year. This festival is powered by the International Institute in St. Louis and is reportedly the largest multicultural event in the area. According to the Festival of Nation’s official website, the celebration is “…open to the public, attended by over 100,000 people, and features the traditions, flavors, sounds and art of more than 80 nations. This festival is sponsored by both local and global organizations, with volunteers helping to keep festivities running smoothly.”

By holding this annual festival, the International Institute aims to “…create a spirit of unity where every culture is seen as unique and special…”, and by bringing the local community together, the Festival of Nations encourages others to embrace the diversity and multiculturalism that makes St. Louis as vibrant as it is.