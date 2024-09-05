The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Cultures get the chance to shine at the annual Festival of Nations

Nivindee Fernando, Photography Editor
September 5, 2024
Nivindee Fernando
One of the two international performance stages at the Festival features local and international artists performing for large crowds.

A long-standing tradition in the St. Louis community, the Festival of Nations took place in Tower Grove Park from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 this year. This festival is powered by the International Institute in St. Louis and is reportedly the largest multicultural event in the area. According to the Festival of Nation’s official website, the celebration is “…open to the public, attended by over 100,000 people, and features the traditions, flavors, sounds and art of more than 80 nations. This festival is sponsored by both local and global organizations, with volunteers helping to keep festivities running smoothly.”

By holding this annual festival, the International Institute aims to “…create a spirit of unity where every culture is seen as unique and special…”, and by bringing the local community together, the Festival of Nations encourages others to embrace the diversity and multiculturalism that makes St. Louis as vibrant as it is.

20240824_170204
Nivindee Fernando
Passersby gather to watch stunning cultural displays from talented individuals sharing their history and passion.
