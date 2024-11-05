First impressions on new-look men’s basketball

The Saint Louis University’s Men’s Basketball team took the court for two exhibition games on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 against Rockhurst and Maryville. Despite early woes, new head coach Josh Schertz is confident in the new-looking Billikens.

Schertz’s career with the Billikens started with disaster when star junior transfer Robbie Avila was injured during a scrimmage. Avila’s sprained ankle kept him out of the Oct. 18 game against Rockhurst. The six-foot-10 center returned from injury to start against Maryville, delivering 12 points and 7 rebounds in 17 minutes and holding opposing center Francisco Espinosa scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting from the floor. Avila joined Schertz from Indiana State, along with sophomore guard Jaden Schertz and senior guard Isaiah Swope. Avila was named to the Preseason All-Atlantic 10 First Team along with SLU veteran guard Gibson Jimmerson. Swope was named to the Third Team.

SLU’s mettle was tested against Rockhurst. SLU finished the first half down 30-33 against the Division II Hawks. Due to Avila’s absence, sophomore guard Kellen Thames took the opening tip-off against Rockhurst’s Dan Carr, with junior forward Kalu Anya serving as Carr’s primary defender throughout the game. Carr put up 11 points and six rebounds against the Billikens in the first half, shooting 5-of-9 from the field.

The five-foot-10-inch Swope struggled against Brian Hawthorne’s six-foot-two, 175 lbs. frame and physical defense. Every possession where Swope attempted to drive inside seemingly ended in either a turnover or a poor shot for the Billikens. Swope finished the first half with four points, three turnovers and zero assists, against Hawthorne’s four steals.

Swope spoke after the game about his play during the first half.

“I think I came out too lackadaisical, not playing with a sense of urgency,” Swope said. “I just gotta be better.” Schertz voiced his disapproval of Swope’s play during the postgame presser. “You can’t jog back in transition and give up two layups. On top of the turnovers,” Schertz said.

Schertz spoke on how he motivated his players during halftime to produce such a shift in play.

“Yeah, nothing I can share in here though,” Schertz joked. “Most of the adjustments were mental and mentality adjustments.”

SLU would come back in the second half to blow out Rockhurst 86-65, with Swope putting together 10 points and three assists with zero turnovers. Other second-half heroes included senior guard Kobe Johnson and freshman guard Amari McCottry, who combined for 25 second-half points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Both showed out defensively, including McCottry rising up for a monstrous stuff block against Carr to preserve a SLU run. “[McCottry] and Kobe both can really give ball handlers trouble. And then they both have the size and physicality to switch,” Schertz said.

Some players showed impressive potential during the exhibition games. Anya, McCottry and freshman forward Max Pikaar displayed talent that could be crucial for the Billikens later this season.

Anya averaged 9.5 points and rebounds across the preseason, including a 12-point 11-rebound double-double in just 26 minutes against Rockhurst. Schertz praised Anya’s high motor and transition playmaking potential, calling his ability to grab the rebound and then push the ball up the floor while flowing seamlessly with the guards “a cheat code.” “When he’s got the rebound and he can push, that’s great’,” Schertz said.

McCottry and Pikaar received high praise from Schertz. “I think Amari and Max are our most talented players,” Schertz said after the Rockhurst game. He expressed hesitation about their lack of experience but cited McCottry’s physicality and versatility and Pikaar’s highlight scoring as his reasons for being optimistic about the duo’s progression toward fulfilling their potential. Pikaar averaged 5.5 points per game during the preseason in only 10 minutes of floor time per game. During the Rockhurst game, he showed off his hops, putting six-foot-nine Arol Kacuol on a poster for SLU’s penultimate basket.