Photos: Students and community members cast ballots at the Busch Student Center on Election Day

Nivindee Fernando (she/her) is a sophomore majoring in Biomedical Engineering, with a minor in International Business. Her love for photography led her to the University News, and this is her second year working with the team. She is looking forward to meet new people, and get involved in the SLU community and greater St. Louis area! After all, everyone has a story to tell. When she's not carrying a camera, (or doing homework,) you can find her listening to music, unwinding with friends or catching up on her favorite shows.