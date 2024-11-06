The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Photos: Students and community members cast ballots at the Busch Student Center on Election Day

Nivindee Fernando, Photography EditorNovember 6, 2024
Many students and community members took their time filling out a long ballot at a voting site at Saint Louis University’s Busch Student Center on Nov. 5, 2024. (Nivindee Fernando / The University News)

 

Several Saint Louis University staff worked the polls and offered guidance about the voting process as students and community members cast their ballots at the Busch Student Center on Nov. 5, 2024. (Nivindee Fernando / The University News)

 

Students and St. Louis community members cast their ballots in the Busch Student Center at Saint Louis University on Nov. 5, 2024. Sophomore Molly Hocker cast her first ballot. “What’s important to me is making sure my voice is being heard and that I’m voting for someone who really stands up for what I want this country to be,” Hocker said. (Nivindee Fernando / The University News)

 

Poll workers assist first-time and returning voters by checking IDs, printing ballots and directing voters to open booths in the Saint Louis Room at the Busch Student Center at Saint Louis University on Nov. 5, 2024. When first time voters cast their ballots, poll workers cheered and clapped for them. (Nivindee Fernando / The University News)

 

The Busch Student Center at Saint Louis University was one of over 75 polling sites in the city of St. Louis on Nov. 5, 2024. (Nivindee Fernando / The University News)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in News
Polls show the 2024 presidential election is tight, especially in several swing states.
The 7 swing states to watch on election night
A Metro bus stops to pick up passengers at a bus stop on south Grand Blvd. on Oct. 23, 2024.
SLU students face transportation challenges due to limited availability of Metro passes
Senior Jonah Tolbert spent 18 hours in Grand Dining Hall on Oct. 18, 2024. Courtesy of Jonah Tolbert
18 hours in Grand: Inside a student’s attempt to hide in the dining hall overnight
Ready for an ‘October Surprise?’
Saint Louis University graduate student workers, professors and local union members demonstrate at the May Day rally at the Clock Tower on on May 1, 2024. The graduate students are set to vote on unionization in early November.
SLU graduate workers file for union elections, hoping to improve working conditions
Saint Louis University laid off 23 staff members on Oct. 18 as part of its effort to balance a budget deficit.
Some faculty and graduate students are anxious after recent round of layoffs
More in Photo
A group of students playfully pose for the camera as they wait for special dance performances to commence.
SLU Celebrates Holi
Red tulips bloom in front of SLU's clocktower.
SLU in Bloom
Shop Local–The Tower Grove Farmer's Market
Shop Local–The Tower Grove Farmer's Market
Improv Music Trio
Improv Music Trio
Mardi Gras Pet Parade
Mardi Gras Pet Parade
Breast Cancer Awareness
Breast Cancer Awareness
About the Contributor
Nivindee Fernando
Nivindee Fernando, Photography Editor
Nivindee Fernando (she/her) is a sophomore majoring in Biomedical Engineering, with a minor in International Business. Her love for photography led her to the University News, and this is her second year working with the team. She is looking forward to meet new people, and get involved in the SLU community and greater St. Louis area! After all, everyone has a story to tell. When she's not carrying a camera, (or doing homework,) you can find her listening to music, unwinding with friends or catching up on her favorite shows.
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal