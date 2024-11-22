SLU Vogue highlights local designers and student models at Fall Showcase

Vogue, Saint Louis University’s premier modeling and fashion club, had their Fall Showcase where they highlighted various St. Louis fashion designers on Nov. 17, 2024, in the Busch Student Center. Students at SLU took part as models and walked out to different popular songs, such as Tyler, The Creator’s new song “Sticky.” Designers present at the event included Lala’s Lair, Scrapzz & Stitchez and Greatness Clothing, among others.

The entire showcase had a very positive vibe with a high focus on creative freedom for both the designers and the models; the show started with a segment where models were allowed to dress themselves and perform their own walks. The designers had no specific criteria they had to fill, which was seen in the variety of their designs.

Following an intermission between the showcase, several students performed a dance for the audience, while SLU Vogue encouraged viewers to join in. This was a common practice during the show, with the announcers repeatedly calling members of the audience on stage to walk and dance alongside their models. The show ended with an open dance floor for all audience members to join in, expressing their focus on creative freedom. A message that was repeatedly stated at the event was that anyone can model, an idea exemplified by the show as a whole.

Photos of the models walking and the different designers being highlighted are shown below.