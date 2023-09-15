SLU Hospital Nurses Give Notice for One-Day Strike

Sky Carroll, Contributor
September 15, 2023
Photo by Evie Ngyuen
Photo by Evie Ngyuen

On Sept. 15, Saint Louis University Hospital nurses gave notice to the hospital that they will hold a one-day strike on Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. on Sept. 26 according to a press release from National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). This follows a vote where 94% of SLU nurses voted to authorize a strike if hospital administration refused to reach a contract agreement after months of negotiations.

SLU nurses share deep concerns about patient care, staffing and workplace violence and cite a direct correlation betweenThis will be the first nurses’ strike in the history of SLU hospital.

The nurses are required to give 10-day notice of a strike to ensure the hospital can be adequately staffed.

After months of bargaining and very little movement from hospital administration, Sarah DeWilde, a SLU Hospital nurse representative for National Nurses United, knew that striking was a real possibility if there was no movement on their contract.

“They knew about our strike vote and approval to call for a strike,” DeWilde said. “The hope was to get it done after that. But it’s not over yet.”

The strike announcement follows two meetings with hospital administration, one on Sept. 7 and the other on Sept. 13.
