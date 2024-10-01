The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The University News
The University News
Modern-day capitalism is not free market capitalism

Joseph Glaser, General ManagerOctober 1, 2024
Joseph Glaser
Hierarchy of Bunzl owned brands.

Sharpie. Scotch Tape. Tampax. Elmer’s Glue. Tide Pods. Old Spice. Vick’s. All brands that seemingly have nothing in common yet are connected by one central piece — Bunzl. In 1854, Bunzl was nothing more than a clothing store; now, they are a multinational distribution company that owns almost every single brand that you use daily, regardless of how the economy is doing. 

It is likely that you have never heard of this company, but I encourage you to take a look at their brand page and find out what other brands they own, as well as what brands their brands own, e.g., P&G. It provides a good perspective on the current state of capitalism and may completely change the way you view walking into a Walmart or Target. 

Capitalism is supposed to be competitive. You walk into a store and decide what to purchase based on your specific needs. Some people want higher quality at a higher price, some want lower quality at a lower price and some want a mixture of both. However, with the business model that Bunzl has in place, no matter what type of everyday item you may need, the money you spend on those things ends up in the same pocket. This defeats the purpose of capitalism by creating, essentially, a monopoly on products that will always be in demand, while disguising this monopoly as competition through catchy name-brand items. 

Do not get me wrong, their business strategy is genius, as the items that they choose to supply are not luxury goods or anything extremely out of the ordinary; it is exactly that ordinariness that makes their business so successful. You would never suspect that the company that makes NyQuil would also make Covid-19 masks, but that is just one example of the scope of their distribution. 

It is important to be aware of Bunzl because of the implications it brings to society, which can be viewed as both positive and negative. On one hand, the large-scale distribution of all these common products keeps them at a low price, however, it also leaves no room for alternative businesses to compete in the industry and prevents many smaller businesses from getting their foot in the door. 

With its vast distribution network, Bunzl is also responsible for producing eight million tonnes of carbon emissions each year. This figure does not include all the brands they own. It is not necessarily the consumers’ fault for using plastic products when other options are not as readily available, or are significantly costlier. While Bunzl recently marketed a sustainable approach to their business model, the effects of their business are felt around the world through the large amount of plastic used in many of their products, as well as the recent controversy surrounding the discovery of lead and other toxic materials in name-brand tampons

Understanding the intricate web of modern capitalism and the role of companies like Bunzl is crucial for anyone who wishes to navigate today’s marketplace with awareness. The illusion of choice that capitalism presents, where consumers believe they are selecting from a variety of independent brands, masks the reality that many of these choices are controlled by a handful of powerful corporations. Bunzl’s expansive reach into nearly every corner of our daily lives demonstrates how capitalism can quietly consolidate power, undermining the very competition it purports to uphold.

Recognizing these dynamics empowers us to question the systems we participate in and to seek or create alternatives that align more closely with our values. By peeling back the layers of corporate ownership and understanding the true nature of the marketplace, we can make more informed decisions and support efforts to create a more equitable and sustainable economic system.

Joseph Glaser
Joseph Glaser is an English major minoring in International Business. He joined University News as a writer but has taken on the role of a business manager to support the team. He wants to form positive change in the SLU community He believes in people and their ability to create lasting equitable change and pursues interests that bring that. He loves traveling and doing anything and everything that sounds kind of fun.
