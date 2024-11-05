The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

Why you shouldn’t vote

Joe Glaser, General ManagerNovember 5, 2024
Not voting image.
NPR
Not voting image.

I find it absurd that even if no one voted, there would still be a president elected. In America, we are promised the freedom of democracy and the power to choose our leaders. So why do so many people still feel like their vote doesn’t matter?

We have all heard that the popular vote does not determine the presidential election, the electoral college does, but what purpose does the popular vote then serve to begin with? 

The Electoral College was created to balance voting power in the states. It puts the power of the state’s vote into the hands of a few “electors” who are determined ambiguously by political parties. This system, essentially, sets up a barrier between people’s power over the presidential election and the power of political parties to determine who becomes the leader of America for the coming years. 

No wonder people feel their vote no longer matters nowadays because, at the federal level, it literally does not. There have been multiple occasions where a candidate has won the popular vote yet lost the Electoral College. While the system was made in good faith, it is clear that it can be easily manipulated to fit a political agenda. 

I think it would be awesome if no one voted in the presidential election, and we still saw someone get voted in to demonstrate the absurdity of this issue. Imagine watching the polls stay completely still all day, and then all of a sudden at 6 p.m., boom, we have a new president that no one voted for!

What is important in our political system, however, is to vote locally. The Missouri ballot has issues of abortion, fair wages and most importantly, sports gambling to fund our schools – your vote on these issues actually does matter. 

Voting locally ensures that we put people we trust into positions of power. The House of Representatives and Senate of Missouri have more of an impact on community issues than federal officials do. They have the power to change how the electors are chosen for the Electoral College in Missouri. Putting people who uphold systemic injustice through their agendas into office will only perpetuate further oppression. 

So please, do not vote on the federal level. I know I am not the only one who does not want to pick the worst of two evils. Instead, vote locally and vote often. That is how we create real and lasting change. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Illustration of diverse individuals representing the LGBTQ+ community, with rainbow colors symbolizing pride and inclusivity. Image courtesy of South China Morning Post.
Ate, slayed and served: How LGBTQ+ social media pioneers new language
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump listens, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyde
A tale of two debates
Former President Obama at a rally on Oct. 24, 2024 in Clarkston, GA.
Why I voted for Kamala Harris for president
Podcaster Alexandra Cooper interviewed the democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
'Call Her Daddy' is real journalism: Kamala Harris’ surprising new interview
Actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as the duel protagonists in the record breaking film, “RRR.”
Why you should watch (and respect) foreign cinema
Soha Community Garden on Neosho and Macklind.
Urban farms are overrated
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal