Sure, we can disagree and still be friends.

My favorite question to ask people is whether they have ever had any paranormal experiences. I love talking about ghosts and, in the same vein, people’s thoughts on the afterlife. In fact, much of my belief in an afterlife hinges on the concept of ghosts existing. So, even though it sounds silly… I believe in ghosts, and I enjoy it when others believe in them too.

My partner does not believe in ghosts. Sometimes it bothers me, and I ask him, “How can you not believe in ghosts? Have you ever read Journey of Souls? Have you ever binged Surviving Death? What about Tyler Henry, that psychic? You think he’s a fraud?”

I love it. I get passionate, almost to the point of frustration, that I believe in something so deeply that he disagrees with so adamantly. But we move on. I make dinner, we watch a movie and we go to bed. Yes, we can disagree on something, even something I passionately believe in, and still be friends.

We can disagree about mundane things, such as pizza toppings or the existence of ghosts.

However, you cannot contribute to fundamental setbacks in American societal progression for minorities and still be my friend. You cannot vote to abolish the Department of Education, which ensures I’m employed. You cannot support Agenda 47, which makes being a transgender person and a teacher completely incompatible, and therefore makes my way of life incompatible, and still be my friend.

You cannot be my friend and vote for a man who advocates for deporting my family. You cannot be my friend and be the reason why women across the United States. don’t get lifesaving medical care. You cannot be my friend and neglect the vulnerable people around you for the sake of voting for what makes you feel good or what makes groceries cheaper. You cannot be a part of the group in this country that thinks the only thing worse than a rapist is a woman and still be my friend.

Yes, we can disagree about the existence of ghosts and still be friends. But this conversation has very little to do with disagreement and everything to do with the fact that I cannot love people who obviously do not love me back.