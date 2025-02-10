Photos: Students ring in Lunar New Year at Chinese Language Culture Club festival

The Chinese Language Culture Club held its annual Lunar New Year Festival in DuBourg Hall’s Pere Marquette Gallery to welcome the Year of the Snake on Jan. 29. The festival, put on with a $400 budget, offered cultural snacks like boba tea and candies, and activities such as paper lantern making, a scavenger hunt and karaoke. Around 100 people attended the annual celebration.
Attendees line up to get traditional Chinese snacks and Bubble Cup Tea Zone boba tea on Jan. 29. The boba tea was a new addition to the Lunar New Year celebration hosted by Saint Louis University’s Chinese Language Culture Club in DuBourg Hall’s Pere Marquette Gallery and drew in a larger crowd than last year. “We wanted to expand [our selection] more so more people could come to our events and learn more about CLCC,” said Carmen Lo, CLCC’s assistant to the president. (Jude Thomas / The University News)
At the Lunar New Year celebration hosted by Saint Louis University’s Chinese Language Culture Club on Jan. 29, graduate doctoral student Tania Sultana and post-doctoral fellow Richa Garg make red and yellow paper lanterns. The lanterns symbolize letting go of the past and welcoming in the new year, and making them helped Sultana exercise creativity she normally doesn’t get to. “In the lab, I just think of research and science,” Sultana said. “But coming here lets me enjoy different parts of life and appreciate different cultures more.” (Jude Thomas / The University News)
Early into the celebration on Jan. 29, Yun Lee, the Chinese Language Culture Club’s faculty advisor and a Chinese language and culture professor, gives a talk about Lunar New Year traditions in Saint Louis University’s DuBourg Hall. The Chinese program and CLCC collaborate on events frequently. (Jude Thomas / The University News)
Before singing karaoke, the Chinese Language Culture Club executive board takes a group photo in DuBourg Hall to celebrate on Jan. 29. “Last year we didn’t have a huge turnout, but this year the turnout definitely exceeded our expectations,” said Carmen Lo, a member of the CLCC. (Jude Thomas / The University News)
After the last envelope is found, Chinese Language Culture Club treasurer Mary Schleuter calls off the Lunar New Year celebration’s scavenger hunt in DuBourg Hall on Jan. 29. During the hunt, 10 red envelopes were hidden around the room, with two holding tickets that were redeemed for a Lego prize. “We did the scavenger hunt last year and people enjoyed it, so we got more Lego prizes this year,” said Carmen Lo, CLCC’s assistant to the president. (Jude Thomas / The University News)
At the end of the Lunar New Year celebration in DuBourg Hall, attendees sing karaoke in front of the nearly 100 people gathered on Jan. 29 to ring in the new year. (Jude Thomas / The University News)