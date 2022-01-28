SLU Tops UMass 90-59

Saint Louis University’s men’s basketball team had a match-up Sunday, Jan. 23. A 91-85 loss in Massachusetts Thursday, Jan. 20, had pushed the Billikens to come back to Chafeitz ready for a battle.

Photo courtesy of Ian Hall

Helping lead the team Sunday afternoon were Gibson Jimmerson and Jordan Nesbitt. After a slow start to the game—going scoreless in the first four minutes—the Minutemen put up a 3. Soon after, they made a free throw putting them up 4-2 after a jumper from Fred Thatch Jr., which would be the last time UMass would have the lead the rest of the game.

Photo courtesy of Catherine Miller

Another layup from Marten Linssen tied the game 4-4 and started the trend which the Billikens would build upon throughout the rest of the game. Jimmerson would help bring up the score in the first half with about 15 points, putting the team up by 22 points to go into halftime at 53-31.

In the second half the Minutemen would try to push back, but just couldn’t get there. Yuri Collins scored first in the second half which would help contribute to his fourth career double double (all achieved this season) with 10 points and 12 assists; this puts him only 5 assists away from breaking the SLU record of 437 assists by Josh Fisher. He would also end the game with a game high of 3 steals.

Jordan Nesbitt would add to the board making 2 more free throws to help him finish the game with 17 points and another career high of 12 rebounds.

Photo courtesy of Catherine Miller

Gibson Jimmerson would be another name to remember after finishing the game with 31 points, making 7 of 10 of those points threes. Along with those threes, Fred Thatch Jr., Marten Linssen, Terrence Hargrove Jr., Francis Okoro, Rashad Williams, Markhi Strickland, Brandon Courtney and Lassina Traore would all put up points to help lead the Billikens to a winning score of 90-59.

Photo courtesy of Catherine Miller

The Billikens will play at George Mason at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in hopes of pushing their record to 15-6.